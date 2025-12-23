3 positions the White Sox still need to improve after signing Munetaka Murakami

The White Sox have made their most significant free agent addition in years, inking Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami to a two-year contract that’ll pay him $17 million a season. Murakami marks the second major league free-agent signed by the White Sox this winter after the team agreed to a two-year deal with LHP Anthony Kay back in November. Despite a couple solid additions, the White Sox roster still needs work if they plan to take a step forward in 2026. Prior to the Murakami signing, manager Will Venable expressed confidence in the team’s upcoming plan:

With two free-agents signed and more needs to fill, here are three positions the White Sox could still attempt to upgrade.

Outfield

While the White Sox infield feels just about set, the outfield is a different story. Top prospect Braden Montgomery will likely be up at some point in 2026, but Chris Getz shot down the idea that it would be by Opening Day. Trade rumors cast a shadow of doubt over Luis Robert Jr's future in a White Sox uniform, and the outfield mix beyond him looks grim. Andrew Benintendi remains the primary option for left field, though his defense shortcomings and recent injury history are reasons for concern. Reclamation project Everson Pereira is likely the favorite to start in right field as the roster is currently constructed, but he’s yet to establish himself at the big league level. The White Sox also tendered a contract to veteran Derek Hill, who is known as a plus defender with not much value on offense. Last week, the White Sox acquired OF Tristan Peters in a trade with the Rays, though Peters isn’t considered by many to have too much upside. A thin free-agent market for outfield may make this challenging, but the White Sox could certainly use a veteran outfielder or two to provide more stability.

There's our MVP



Just after being named Durham's 2025 Most Valuable Player by the Rays, Tristan Peters leaves the yard with a solo homer to extend the lead to 2-0 pic.twitter.com/Djx56Lpntk — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) September 10, 2025

Starting Pitching

The White Sox added to their rotation already with the signing of Anthony Kay, but the rotation still has question marks beyond the top couple arms. ESPN’s Jeff Passan mentioned the White Sox as one of the more aggressive teams in the pursuit of mid-tier starting pitchers, though it’s unclear if the $17 million allocated to Murakami will affect the budget to add pitching. Realistic reliable pitching options include Lucas Giolito, Zack Littell, Nick Martinez, and Chris Bassitt. The White Sox could also elect for a cheaper bounce-back candidate like Walker Buehler or German Marquez. Regardless, I expect the White Sox to add another starting pitcher to pair with Shane Smith, Davis Martin, Anthony Kay, and Sean Burke. The team will get Drew Thorpe and Ky Bush back at some point this season, and prospects Tanner McDougal, Noah Schultz, and Hagen Smith aren’t too far away, so I expect it to be a short-term deal for whoever they decide to bring in.

Bullpen Help



The White Sox have taken flyers on Chris Murphy and Ryan Rollison to help address a bullpen that struggled at times in 2025. They also added a pair of interesting arms in the Rule 5 draft. They have not, however, added the reliable late-inning arm they have indicated is on their wish list. The team’s been linked to former Rays closer Pete Fairbanks, but he may end up earning more money than they’re comfortable giving. There aren’t any other proven closers left on the market, but a number of arms with late-inning stuff remain available, and the White Sox could seek to just add some experience to pair with promising young relievers Jordan Leasure, Grant Taylor, and Mike Vasil. Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Danny Coulombe, and Pierce Johnson are among the other free-agent relievers with late-inning experience.





It’s currently unclear whether the remainder of the White Sox offseason moves will be impact players or reclamation projects, but I feel safe in saying the roster is not yet complete. The White Sox have too many needs to go into the season with the group as is. After a big victory this past weekend, Chris Getz will go back to work as he looks to improve the club for 2026.