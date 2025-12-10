Chris Getz shuts down idea of top prospect making White Sox Opening Day roster

With Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez already making an impact at the major league level, the White Sox feel good about their return in last year’s Garrett Crochet deal. To make things feel even better, the potential best player of the bunch has yet to arrive. Braden Montgomery has emerged as the White Sox top prospect after an impressive first season in the organization, and it’s led to speculation about how soon he could make his big league debut. Speaking to reporters at Winter Meetings in Orlando, White Sox GM Chris Getz threw some cold water on the idea of Montgomery being the team’s Opening Day right fielder:

White Sox GM Chris Getz on Braden Montgomery playing in the majors next season: "We’re always open-minded. But with that being said, I see Braden getting into the mix for being on the major-league club next year. I don’t anticipate that happening out of spring training." — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) December 8, 2025

This news isn’t much of a surprise, as Montgomery hasn’t played above Double-A yet, but it helps provide an expectation for when we might see Montgomery on the south side.

Montgomery burst onto the scene in a big way in 2025

Montgomery, 22, was drafted 12th overall by the Boston Red Sox in 2024. He had a chance to go higher before a broken leg during the College World Series ended his season. Montgomery hit 27 home runs during his 2024 season at Texas A&M and graded out with a 60 on the 20-80 scale for power. He made his minor league debut in 2025 and quickly rose through the White Sox system, spending time at three levels this season. Montgomery’s .270/.360/.444 slash line indicates he may be a more well-rounded hitter than initially thought. He has the raw power to hit 20+ home runs at the big-league level. He does strike out at a fairly high rate, but a .270 average and .360 on base percentage show there’s more than just power in his bat.

Montgomery isn’t the fastest guy around, but he stole 14 bases this year, so he’s capable of running when he needs to. He took reps at all three outfield positions this season, but he likely won’t have the range for center field long-term and his plus arm should play very well in right field. A broken foot ended Montgomery’s regular season early, but he returned for a 12-game stint in the Arizona Fall League, where he excelled to a 1.161 OPS and made the Fall All-Star team.

Montgomery will likely begin the 2026 season with Double-A Birmingham, but a good start to the year will result in a quick promotion, and it certainly wouldn’t surprise anyone if he’s knocking on the door to the big leagues by midseason. The White Sox will be patient with their new wave of prospects. They seem to have learned from their mistakes from the last go around. In the meantime, look for the team to bring in a veteran stopgap to play right field until Montgomery is ready.

Braden Montgomery’s arrival will be one of the most anticipated events of the 2026 season. His blend of power, raw hitting ability, and plate discipline make it easy to see why he’s MLB Pipeline’s top ranked White Sox prospect. If Montgomery becomes everything he’s capable of being, he’ll be a staple in the White Sox outfield for years to come.