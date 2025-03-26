3 Takeaways from taking a trip to Chicago White Sox spring training

Spring Training offers more than just warm weather and practice reps.

It’s where rosters start to take shape, breakout performances begin, and sometimes, setbacks shift the trajectory of a season.

I spent three days in Arizona watching the Chicago White Sox up close and walked away with three major takeaways from camp.

Each day offered more clarity on how the final roster would ultimately take shape, and now, with no games left to play, the final decisions are looming as Opening Day approaches.

Roster Questions and Injury Fallout

The White Sox head into the regular season facing several unresolved roster questions due to injuries and late-camp movement.

The infield is expected to open with Andrew Vaughn, Lenyn Sosa, and Miguel Vargas at first, second, and third base, respectively.

The shortstop position remains unsettled with Josh Rojas likely to begin the season on the injured list. In the outfield, both Andrew Benintendi and Austin Slater are tracking to return from minor injuries and join Luis Robert Jr. and Michael A. Taylor.

Behind the plate, Korey Lee’s strong spring performance earned him the starting catcher role, while they cut veteran Omar Narváez late in camp, solidifying Matt Thaiss as the backup catcher. Narváez could remain in the organization as a depth option, especially with top catching prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero not expected to be rushed.

The #WhiteSox released Brandon Drury after he fractured his left thumb. He was hitting .320 with 3 HR and 11 RBI this spring—one of their top bats.



RHP Gus Varland was optioned to AAA Charlotte. Issued 6 BB in 7.1 IP and posted a 9.82 ERA this spring. https://t.co/Wt3z5SH5F7 pic.twitter.com/sx3yFqMPga — Adrian White (@adrian_white_6) March 23, 2025

Infielders Bryan Ramos, Colson Montgomery, and Chase Meidroth were reassigned to minor league camp late in the spring.

Ramos has remained in Arizona to continue recovering from an arm injury and will likely begin the season in Triple-A Charlotte. Josh Rojas and Mike Tauchman are both expected to begin the season on the injured list, which opens up additional opportunities for depth pieces to make the roster.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have also finalized their Opening Day rotation and bullpen structure. The starting five will open with Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon, and Davis Martin against the Angels, followed by Martín Pérez and Shane Smith in the next series against the Twins.

The bullpen picture is nearly complete as well, featuring a mix of returning arms, spring surprises, and late additions like Mike Vasil. The late-camp demotion of Gus Varland—once considered a contender for a bullpen spot—served as a reminder that past contributions don’t guarantee future roles.

These decisions reflect the constantly shifting dynamics of the roster and set the stage for several names to step into bigger roles than initially expected.