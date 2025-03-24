Chicago White Sox Opening Day roster starting to get finalized with latest cuts

Veteran catcher Omar Narvaez getting released by the Chicago White Sox is not a surprise. Top 10 prospect, infielder Chase Meidroth, not making the cut is a bit of shocker.

SoxMachine.com's James Fegan alluded that Narvaez was going to request his release after it was clear the team was going with Korey Lee and Matt Thaiss.

The team has made his release official.

White Sox have released Omar Narvaez.

He could potentially come back on a minor league deal. White Sox pitchers like throwing to him. Has a strong bond with bench coach Walker McKinven from their time with the Brewers. Had a .400 OBP in spring training. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 24, 2025

The Sox could use Narvaez at Triple-A especially once prized catching prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero make their way onto the big-league roster.

For now, Narvaez is doing what any veteran on a minor-league deal with an invite to camp who does not make the 26-man roster does, and that is looking for another big-league opportunity.

Narvaez broke into MLB with the White Sox back in 2016. He was traded to Seattle in 2019 and also enjoyed some fine seasons with Milwaukee.

His productive days are behind him as he hit just .154 with a .376 OPS last season for the New York Mets.

Someone the team hopes has many productive days is Meidroth. However, he will have to wait to start his big-league career as manager Will Venable announced the team is opting to send the No. 8 rated prospect in their prospect pool to Triple-A Charlotte.

Chase Meidroth will start at Charlotte. Lee and Thaiss are the catchers. The White Sox will go with a 5 man rotation from the outset — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 24, 2025

That decision is a bit surprising since the team does not have many good offensive options at shortstop.

While Meidroth's scouting report thinks he will be better at second base than shortstop, his ability to get on base makes him a better offensive option than Jacob Amaya.

Chase Meidroth needs to improve upon his .437 OBP and 132 wRC+ in Triple-A, apparently. #WhiteSox https://t.co/H8r1DrNldH — James Fox (@JamesFox917) March 24, 2025

However, Meidroth hit .154 with a .492 OPS in spring training. His .313 on-base percentage made up the majority of that OPS.

Still, there felt like a path for him to make the Opening Day roster with veteran Josh Rojas likely headed to the 10-day IL to start the season with a fracture in his big toe. With veteran Brandon Drury recently cut, it means Lenyn Sosa should start at second base thus removing one option to play short.

It feels like the Sox will go with Amaya who has a good glove but no bat and fellow youngster Brooks Baldwin at shortstop. Baldwin raked in the minors last season but did not do much hitting during his brief cameo with the big-league club last season.

Nothing has been announced on non-roster invite Nick Maton, so he could still be in play to get an infield roster spot too. He has a .270/.341/.622 Cactus League slash line along with four home runs.

He fits the relatively still young player who never got much of a big-league runway the team might want to see if there is still something there before going with a younger player such as Meidroth.

Although, a 40-man roster spot would have to be created for him, just like it would have to be done with Meidroth.