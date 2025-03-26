3 Takeaways from taking a trip to Chicago White Sox spring training

Bullpen Battles Heat Up: Varland, Vasil, and the Final Spots

Gus Varland made a strong impression with his outing on Monday, delivering a composed and effective performance as he competed for a bullpen spot.

But his case for the roster took a hit just a few days later when he struggled in his Wednesday appearance, missing spots and giving up hard contact, it was a reminder of how slim the margins can be in bullpen competitions.

While Varland won’t be on the Opening Day roster, he remains a strong candidate to be one of the first arms called up from Triple-A Charlotte should a need arise.

Also, #WhiteSox RP Gus Varland warming up before his outing vs. #Giants

Box Score: 1.0 IP 0 H 0 ER 0 BB 2 K pic.twitter.com/HHeaKz0z4B — Adrian White (@adrian_white_6) March 18, 2025

One of the biggest curveballs of camp was the late addition of Mike Vasil. Acquired just before the final week of Spring Training, originally taken by the Phillies in the Rule 5 Draft and immediately flipped to the Rays,

Vasil was later claimed by the White Sox. Once a top 15 prospect in the Mets system, the big right-hander showed flashes of potential in Double-A but struggled at times in Triple-A.

He made a final spring statement with three scoreless innings against his former organization, the Mets. Vasil has officially made the Opening Day roster, technically joining Shane Smith as the team's second Rule 5 pick.

While he's expected to open the season in a middle relief role, Vasil also has starting experience in his background, giving the White Sox some additional flexibility with how they deploy him moving forward.

Mike Vasil, claimed today by the #WhiteSox, was a Rule 5 pick and must stay on the active roster. The 25-year-old has struggled this spring (7 ER, 10.2 IP). with the #Rays. He’ll now get a shot in Chicago. Prelander Berroa to the 60-day IL. https://t.co/kA7bDrrZ0E — Adrian White (@adrian_white_6) March 23, 2025

The projected bullpen group includes long relievers Bryse Wilson and Tyler Gilbert, middle man Vasil, and setup arms Cam Booser and Penn Murfee. With three spots still in play, the White Sox could keep Mike Clevinger along with one right-hander and one left-hander.

Justin Anderson, who led the team with 56 appearances in 2024 and entered camp with some closer buzz, now finds himself battling for a roster spot after late-camp cuts of several 2024 contributors—including Gus Varland—shuffled expectations.

Despite his heavy usage last year, nothing is guaranteed. Jordan Leasure remains in the mix with a 40-man spot, though he could benefit from refining his high-leverage execution in Triple-A Charlotte after struggling in those situations last season.

Lefties Fraser Ellard and Brandon Eisert have had uneven springs, though both remain firmly in the conversation thanks to their 40-man roster status and deceptive deliveries.

Each brings a unique look—Ellard and Eisert both throw from unconventional angles that add an extra layer of deception against left-handed hitters. If the White Sox decide to carry only two left-handers in the bullpen, both Ellard and Eisert could be squeezed out despite their 40-man status and intriguing profiles.

Still, their deceptive angles and handedness give them a chance to contribute at some point this season, even if they begin the year in Triple-A Charlotte.

#WhiteSox RP Brandon Eisert a strikeout to start the 8th pic.twitter.com/0IZHLdz0x1 — Adrian White (@adrian_white_6) March 19, 2025

Non-roster right-hander Steven Wilson made a solid case in camp and could break with the team if a 40-man spot opens. James Karinchak, who had a middling spring, can be optioned to Triple-A Charlotte and could be a depth piece as the season progresses.