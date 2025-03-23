White Sox News: Mason Adams' status is still unclear, Mike Vasil added, veterans headed to IL

The injury bug is biting the Chicago White Sox hard with Opening Day fast approaching.

Promising young pitcher Drew Thorpe is lost for the season after it was announced he would need Tommy John surgery. Veteran Brandon Drury was having a great spring training until he fractured his thumb. The Sox decided not to wait for him to heal up and cut the infielder.

Then it looked like another promising young arm would be lost for the season when general manager Chris Getz said the team's No. 12 prospect, Mason Adams, would need Tommy John surgery.

The team later clarified Adams has an appointment to address the elbow discomfort he has been having that led to him leaving a spring training start.

White Sox clarify that Adams is being evaluated this week by Dr. Keith Meister. All options still on the table, per club. https://t.co/HONc9QGqA1 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 23, 2025

Still, it would not be shocking to see Adams join Thorpe and four other promising arms that have already been lost for the season. Prelander Berroa was being counted on to be a high-leverage reliever this season, but he left a spring training outing early and then needed Tommy John surgery.

Ky Bush was supposed to compete with Thorpe and Adams for a rotation spot in spring training. Instead, it was announced before spring training started he too needed the procedure. Top 30 prospects, pitchers Juan Carela and Blake Larson, needed the surgery to repair their injured elbows as well.

The Sox have added at least one bullpen arm to make up for the loss of Berroa.

Pitcher Mike Vasil was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

His offseason journey has been interesting. He has been in the Mets organization since 2021 after he was selected in the draft by New York in the eighth round out of the University of Virginia.

The righty was not added to the 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft thus he was eligible to be taken. The Philadelphia Phillies selected him but turned around and traded Vasil to the Rays.

He did not make their 26-man roster after he posted a 5.91 ERA in 10.2 innings this spring training.

He is still considered a Rule 5 selection since he never cleared waivers therefore, he has not been officially offered back to the Mets per the Rule 5 rules. Therefore, the White Sox must keep him on the 26-man roster for the entire season.

Getz confirmed he will come out of the bullpen which is a good way to stash him as he can come in pitch during low-leverage situations.

Getz said Vasil, the second Rule 5er on roster with Shane Smith, will be in bullpen at outset of season. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 23, 2025

Vasil had a terrible 2024 season at Triple-A with a 6.04 ERA in 29 games with 27 of them being starts. The 25-year-old righty finished the 2023 season as the Mets' No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

His scouting report has his fastball reaching as high as 95mph along with a slider that is a borderline cutter, a curveball, and a change-up.

He has to cut down on his walk as he finished with a 1.55 WHIP last season.

Josh Rojas and Mike Tauchman are likely starting the season on the 10-day IL.

Two veterans added in free agency are dealing with ailments that will likely put them on the IL according to outgoing Chicago Sun-Times White Sox beat writer Daryl Van Schouwen (thank you for all your great work, sir!).

Seems likely OF Mike Tauchman (hamstring) and IF Josh Rojas (hairline fracture big toe) will open season on IL. https://t.co/BD5XQP9f53 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 23, 2025

The belief with Rojas' toe was that it would be a pain tolerance issue. With the Sox playing plenty of games in the cold weather, it makes sense to be patient and let him heal up more. The same goes for Tauchman.

The White Sox have depth in the outfield, well at least defensively, with veterans such as Michael A. Taylor and Austin Slater on the 40-man roster. Veteran Travis Jankowski was also recently added on a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite.

The Sox did send relative youngsters Dominic Fletcher and Oscar Colas down to minor-league camp, but they can always be brought back up since they are on the 40-man too.

Infield is where it gets tricky since Rojas was being counted on to be the Opening Day second baseman or shortstop.

This likely means prospect Chase Meidroth makes the team along with youngsters Brooks Baldwin and Jacob Amaya. Both had a brief MLB cameo with the team in 2024.

Meidroth is struggling to hit in Cactus League play but can get on base. Baldwin and Amaya have struggled to hit during their cup of coffee with the Sox.