3 teams the Chicago White Sox must do business with when it comes to a Luis Robert Jr. trade

The Chicago White Sox will once again be sellers at the trade deadline, as they have a few names on their roster that could be of some interest to other teams. The White Sox didn’t make the most of their chances last season, as the blockbuster three-team trade they pulled off looks like they lost it.

Sadly, the White Sox will struggle again this year, but thankfully, they’re allowing their prospects to play and seeing what they can contribute. Since the White Sox are struggling and need to free up more space to bring up more prospects, some players, like Luis Robert Jr., could be on the move before the trade deadline on July 31st.

Luis Robert Jr.’s early struggles may hurt his trade value for the Chicago White Sox.

The start of this season has not been great for the White Sox centerfielder, as Robert Jr. is hitting under .200 and has an OPS below .450, which won’t cut it for someone who has been compared to Mike Trout. Luis struggled at the plate last season, and it seems to have carried over to this year, which isn’t good for him or the White Sox.

Luis was one of the more sought-after names at last year's trade deadline, but the White Sox failed to make a deal, given his offensive woes and injury history. His slow start is lowering his value, as teams could still be wary that his 2023 season was a fluke.

However, the player that fans saw during 2023, in which he was named an All-Star, won a Silver Slugger, and finished 12th in the MVP race, is still in there, and a change of scenery could help bring him back out.

Three teams that could emerge to trade for Robert Jr.

Three teams that could emerge as potential suitors for Robert Jr.’s services are: the Philadelphia Phillies, the Athletics, and the Baltimore Orioles, all of whom, have a deficiency at the centerfield position. Adding Robert Jr. would give all three teams a major boost to their rosters.