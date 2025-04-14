3 teams that could realistically trade for Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. launched his first home run of the 2025 season this weekend and is beginning to find a groove at the plate.

As he settles in and gets on base more consistently, speculation about his future in Chicago is bound to grow. With his talent and upside, Robert stands out as one of the most intriguing trade chips in baseball.

Luis Robert Jr. ties it with one swing 💥 pic.twitter.com/daBbdgw2PZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 12, 2025

Last season’s Luis Arraez deal, finalized on May 4, between the Marlins and Padres offers a potential comparison point for timing, but a trade involving Robert is most likely to occur before this year’s deadline.

While the Dodgers, Reds, and Phillies stand out as realistic options, several other teams have previously shown interest in Robert and could circle back.

Clubs like the Mariners, and Giants have been in touch before, and other teams such as the Mets or Astros may emerge as the season unfolds. A strong start could reestablish Robert’s trade value and attract additional suitors.

If Chicago’s struggles continue, Robert’s production might just be what accelerates serious trade discussions.

Here are three realistic trade partners to watch closely...

Los Angeles Dodgers

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers and White Sox discussed a deal involving Luis Robert Jr. that would’ve included James Outman and a "front-line prospect," with names like Josue De Paula or Zyhir Hope potentially in the mix. Talks have since been reportedly "tabled", but the framework of a deal was clearly explored.

Zyhir Hope 4-hit game!



3rd inning: 3B

4th: 2-RBI 2B

6th: 1B

8th: RBI 2B



The @Dodgers' No. 6 prospect (MLB No. 71) matches his career high in knocks and raises his OPS to 1.217 for the High-A @greatlakesloons. pic.twitter.com/OuLzoncwBW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 13, 2025

The fit with Los Angeles is clear.

Robert would provide a major upgrade in center field and could slot into the lower half of a stacked lineup, putting less pressure on his bat and potentially allowing him to thrive. With their strong farm system and willingness to pursue high-impact talent, they remain a logical suitor.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds explored trade possibilities for Robert with the White Sox during the spring but couldn't come to an agreement, reportedly due to differences over prospect value and contract control. Cincinnati’s outfield group has struggled offensively to open the 2025 season, and they’ve lacked a consistent power threat in center field.

For the first time in 561 days, Edwin Arroyo knocks are back!



The 21-year-old collects 3 hits for the @ChattLookouts in his first Minor League game since 2023.@Reds | @RedsOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/lN1jG00gyX — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 5, 2025

With a strong young infield core already in place, the Reds could look to deal from that surplus in a trade for Robert.

Prospects like Edwin Arroyo or Cam Collier may be among those considered. Adding a dynamic player like him could help balance their lineup and strengthen their postseason hopes. If they stay in the hunt in the NL Central, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them revisit those discussions as the season progresses.

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia’s longstanding interest in White Sox players puts them on the list of logical trade partners. Adding a dynamic player like Robert would further strengthen their lineup and deepen a roster already built for another postseason run.

MLB's No. 61 prospect Justin Crawford (@Phillies) putting his 75-grade wheels on full display for the @IronPigs:



🏃 Scores from first

🏃 Legs out 2-run triple pic.twitter.com/GWsrTRjZ98 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 6, 2025

During the 2024 season, the Phillies were heavily involved in trade discussions for Garrett Crochet, with the White Sox eyeing several of their top prospects.

While Philadelphia was willing to part with names like Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford, they reportedly drew a firm line at including Andrew Painter, who was considered off-limits.

Although a deal never materialized, the groundwork from those talks could set the stage for renewed conversations, especially if the Phillies circle back this summer with similar prospect capital in pursuit of Robert.