3 White Sox players who desperately need to get off to a good start in 2026

To the delight of some and the plight of others, the White Sox will get off to a fresh start in just a couple days. Players like Luisangel Acuna, Edgar Quero, and Munetaka Murakami certainly wish their last month of statistics counted, while others are thankful for a clean slate. As the White Sox enter 2026 with elevated expectations, the pressure will be on a few players to start strong. Here are three White Sox players that are in desperate need of a strong start to the 2026 season.

3B Miguel Vargas

The 2025 season for Miguel Vargas was a tale of two swings. Vargas struggled mightily after joining the White Sox midseason in 2024, and those struggles continued into the 2025 season. From the start of the season through April 22nd, Vargas hit just .139 with a .438 OPS. Then, a minor swing adjustment changed everything. Vargas altered his hand position, allowing him to get around on the ball faster, and immediately saw results. From April 23rd to the end of the season, Vargas slashed .252/.331/.438 with 16 home runs and a .769 OPS. He looked like a completely different player after the swing change, and he could be in line for an even bigger step forward in 2026. With Munetaka Murakami in tow, Vargas will have a full season of positional clarity and his new swing, which could put him in position to break out. He posted a .770 OPS this spring and will look to establish himself as the third baseman of the future. A strong first month of the season could go a long way.

RHP Erick Fedde

The White Sox brought back Erick Fedde to round out their starting rotation after a year of struggles for the right-hander. Coming off the best season of his career in 2024, Fedde deal with control issues and a step back in his stuff in 2025. He spent time with three different teams over the course of the season, finishing the year in the bullpen for Milwaukee. He’s earned his way back into a starting rotation, but his leash won’t be endless. The White Sox have several young arms on the cusp of the big leagues, including top prospects Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal, who are all expected to make their major league debut in 2026. The exact timeline is yet to be determined, but a slow start from Fedde could incentivize the White Sox to replace him quickly. He needs to look more like 2024 Erick Fedde at the outset of the season. His job depends on it.

"This felt like a great place to start back up again."



Erick Fedde is happy to see some familiar faces😊 pic.twitter.com/DwferwRz2h — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) February 11, 2026

2B Chase Meidroth

First acquired last offseason in the Garrett Crochet deal with Boston, Meidroth has opened eyes with his elite approach and on-base ability. He showed flashes of being a true top-of-the-order hitter last season, but struggled with consistency. The White Sox are hopeful that some offseason work will help Meidroth take a step forward in 2025, but competition has risen this spring. Infield prospect Sam Antonacci burst onto the scene in 2025 and made himself a household name during his World Baseball Classic run. He’s likely to begin the season in Triple-A, but his impressive recent stretch should have him in the majors by midseason. Antonacci should get regular plate appearances after his promotion, and second base seems like his natural position. Meidroth will get the first crack at the job, but his job security is not endless. Getting off to a strong start will be crucial for Meidroth, and if he doesn’t, his job could soon belong to Sam Antonacci.