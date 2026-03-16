Team Italy is on a hot streak in the World Baseball Classic, with their most recent quarterfinal victory over Puerto Rico finishing in an upset. White Sox prospect Sam Antonacci has been making his presence known on both sides of the field. Though Antonacci hasn't been lighting up the scoreboard in the batters box, his contributions have still been felt.

In Italy's win over Puerto Rico, Antonacci reached first base on a walk to open the bottom of the first, a move that eventually led to him reaching home plate to kick off team Italy scoring four runs in the inning. He also reached base in the eighth inning after getting hit by a pitch. Antonacci seems to have a knack for getting hit by a pitch with eye-popping numbers from last season. You don't necessarily need hits to contribute to your teams offensive prowess, though Antonacci's home run against Team USA definitely contributed to Italy's historic upset. Antonacci's overall offensive output may be modest, but it's still meaningful, and the little things he does could be the difference in a close game.

Sam Antonacci finding value for Team Italy even without a big bat

For the White Sox, a young prospect that has yet to hold a spot in the big league getting reps against international pitching is extremely valuable. This is a type of training that the White Sox can't provide. Playing in a high pressure tournament before the season begins is the sort of experience that could benefit Chicago for the foreseeable future. Antonacci brings an energy and a baseball IQ that's contagious, and folks around the world have gotten the opportunity to witness it first hand.

Sam Antonacci went into a dive to trick the runner! 🤯🧠#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/JEEi6Tw0N0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 12, 2026

With the win against Puerto Rico, team Italy advances to the Semi-final round where they'll take on Team Venezuela for the chance to advance to the Finals on Monday night. Moving forward in the tournament will give Antonacci more opportunities to show what he's got when the time comes. High stakes games like this can provide an environment to teach young players how to win under pressure, and there's no larger stage in baseball than the World Baseball Classic.

White Sox fans are excited to see their players shining on the international spotlight, no matter how minuscule. With Kyle Teel likely out for several weeks, many eyes in the Chicago area turn to Antonacci to show some White Sox representation.

White Sox fans may not be watching Antonacci dominate the box score just yet, but the experience he is gaining in the World Baseball Classic carries real value. Playing meaningful baseball on an international stage can accelerate development, and every inning like this adds another step forward in his growth.