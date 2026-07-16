3 White Sox players who must rebound in second half to boost 2026 playoff chances

As the White Sox head to Toronto this weekend to begin the second half of the 2026 season, the team finds themselves tied for first place in the AL Central. It’s a position few thought they’d be in at the beginning of the year, but the White Sox have a legitimate chance to win the division and make the Postseason in 2026. Fueled largely by the contributions of young players, the White Sox have a few standout performers on their roster. Not everyone came into the break thriving, however, and here are three players who could give the team an even bigger boost by rebounding in the second half.

RHP Seranthony Dominguez

When the White Sox signed Seranthony Dominguez to a two-year, $20 million contract in January, the intention was for him to be the team’s closer. Despite not a ton of experience in a closing role, Dominguez brought the kind of stuff that would play in late-inning situations, and the White Sox were excited to give him that opportunity. Unfortunately, it’s been a bit of a rocky road for Dominguez, who holds a 4.41 ERA at the break and blew five saves in the first half. Despite opponents hitting just .202 against him, Dominguez has walked too many hitters and hasn’t made the big pitches to get the outs when needed most. In a year where they hoped to have an established closer, the White Sox have had eight different players earn a save, and the back end of the bullpen seems like the furthest thing from stable. Dominguez getting back on track and becoming a reliable late-inning arm, even if he’s not the closer, would go a long way toward stability in the relief corp.

C Kyle Teel

The White Sox were without starting catcher Kyle Teel for more than two months to begin the season after a preseason hamstring injury and a separate knee injury during rehab. During Teel’s absence, the production from the catcher position was virtually non-existent, and White Sox fans hoped to get a massive lineup boost with Teel’s return in June. While Teel’s production has been more than the team got from Edgar Quero and Drew Romo, his .628 OPS has left a lot to be desired. Teel posted a .786 mark last season, and the White Sox hoped for similar, if not better, production this season. Teel is hitting just .204 with an OBP under .300 so far, and his strikeout rate is north of 35%. In addition, Teel has already accrued -5 blocks above average on defense, one of the worst marks of baseball in just 16 games. It’s completely understandable for Teel to have some early rust after missing as much time as he did, but it’s been far from the step forward the White Sox envisioned from Teel this season. Hopefully, he can step up and produce in the second half.

Kyle Teel lifts a two-run homer 💪 pic.twitter.com/eCThF7PQwn — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2026

RHP Davis Martin

Before you get angry and close the article, hear me out. Yes, I’m aware that Davis Martin leads all White Sox pitchers in fWAR and narrowly missed making the All-Star team this season. There’s no question that he’s been a huge piece of the strong first half. However, Martin has taken a significant step back since June 1, and he limped into the break with back-to-back rough outings. Martin posted a 5.68 ERA in five starts in June and has an 8.59 mark so far in July. The White Sox pitching staff is their biggest question mark entering the second half of the season, and Martin may never regain his dominant form from April, but the White Sox need more from him than he’s given over the past few outings. The team will surely be in the market for a veteran starter, but consistent production from Martin and Sean Burke would be a big help in stabilizing the pitching staff.