Davis Martin's omission from All-Star roster should make White Sox fans blood boil

It happens every year. A number of deserving players are left off the MLB All-Star Game rosters. Sometimes, it's out of dumb luck. Sometimes, it's questionable choices by the voters. Sometimes, the constraints of the All-Star rosters work against players. Whatever the reason, players that should be at the Midsummer Classic instead watch the game on their couch. This season is no different, as the White Sox impressive season was only awarded with one All-Star representative.

Why Colston Montgomery and Munetaka Murakami are not the biggest snub

For a team that is among the league leaders in hitting stats like home runs and slugging %, you would think this article would have been about Munetaka Murakami or Colson Montgomery. While it saddens me that neither is on the roster, I could bring myself to understand the logic of leaving them off the roster. I can at least understand it more than the omission of Davis Martin

If Murakami would have been healthy all year, he would have been a shoe-in. Instead, he got hurt at the end of May and his offensive numbers stalled. In addition, the, questionable decision of Toronto fans to vote in Vladimir Guerrero doomed Murakami's chances. Nick Kurtz and Ben Rice are worthy selections and both have stayed healthy longer than Murakami.

Leaving Colson Montgomery off the list of honored selections at first glance seems crazy. After all, he's among the league leaders in several categories, including home runs and RBI. Montgomery's 23 home runs lead all major league shortstops. Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle is quietly putting together a special season in Detroit as well. Head-head, McGonigle holds his own against our shortstop as demonstrated in the table below:

fWAR G H HR RBI SB BA OPS E Field% Montgom. 2.6 85 71 23 53 1 .224 .801 7 .975 McGonigle 3.7 87 93 7 31 11 .284 .817 7 .975

Colson Montgomery loves the #4thOfJuly!



July 4th, 2025: MLB Debut

July 4th, 2026: Home Run pic.twitter.com/NDkyXzMyVj — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2026

Davis Martin is the White Sox biggest All-Star snub

The snub that really gets my blood boiling is Davis Martin. This is not only because of his outstanding numbers in his 2026 breakout campaign, but also by the fact that, unlike Murakami and Montgomery, it's nearly impossible to make the case for why he wasn't included.

Not to take anything away from Bryan Baker's great year, but there was no reason for the AL to take a fifth reliever; the National League only has three on their roster. The Tampa Bay Rays are already represented by Junior Caminero, so that box is checked (remember, each team needs to have one player). However, it gets worse.

Kansas City's Michael Wacha was elected by the commisioner's office instead of Martin, despite the Royals already having a representative. Davis Martin's season-long numbers are better than Macha's in nearly every category.

WAR G GS IP W-L ERA ERA+* SO K% BB BB% Martin 3.2 17 17 96.1 9-3 3.08 139 90 22.7 29 7.3 Wacha 3.7 18 18 114.2 5-6 3.45 120 91 19.6 31 6.7

According to the numbers, Martin is just as good, if not better than Wacha this season. Okay, so Wacha must never have been an All-Star and the Commissioner's Office wanted him to get in, right? Nope. He was an All-Star with St. Louis in 2015. Okay, so he needed to be the Royals' representative, right? Wrong again. Bobby Witt Jr. is already filling that role (and deservedly so!). Bottom line, I have no idea how Wacha made it over Martin .

The good news is: after players decide they won't play due to injury, etc., there is every reason to believe that Martin and probably Montgomery will be in Philadelphia next week. Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez left Sunday's start with an apparent injury and Yankees ace Cam Schlittler is currently scheduled to start Sunday. Both could be replaced on the roster, giving Martin a strong chance to be added. It shouldn't have taken injuries though. Davis Martin's resurgence deserves to be rewarded.