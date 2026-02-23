3 White Sox players who stood out in the first weekend of spring training games

It’s still very early in the 2026 MLB season. The regular season has yet to begin and spring training games have only just gotten started this past weekend. The White Sox hit the ground running in their first weekend of Cactus League Action, winning all three games they played and featuring a number of standout performances. With several roster battles and young players to keep an eye on, the White Sox staff and evaluators have had plenty to pay attention to. Although Spring Training performance isn’t everything, here are a few White Sox players who stood out in the team’s first weekend.

INF Sam Antonacci

Sam Antonacci burst onto the scene in 2025, demonstrating impressive contact skills and defensive versatility across three levels of the minor leagues. The hype grew further when Antonacci posted a 1.046 OPS in 19 games in the Arizona Fall League. Antonacci reached Double-A in his first full season, and the 23 year-old has his sights set on a big league debut in 2026. The one area for improvement in his game is developing more power, and Antonacci opened eyes in his first spring at bat on Friday when he launched a 109.5 MPH home run off Cubs starter Jameson Taillon. Antonacci reached base in both plate appearances Sunday and added a stolen base. He’s off to a strong start and will be heading to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic in a week or so. If Antonacci can add even average power to his already strong offensive profile, he can be an impact player at the big league level as soon as this season.

RHP Tanner McDougal

Speaking of eye-opening performances, McDougal’s first spring outing on Sunday afternoon certainly turned heads. The 22 year-old righty hurled two scoreless innings against the Brewers, touching 100 MPH on his fastball five different times and flashing two dominant breaking pitches. McDougal broke out in a big way in 2025, posting a 3.26 ERA and reaching Double-A, and he’ll look to repeat his strong season in 2026. McDougal’s stuff has always looked strong, with inconsistent control and injuries being his primary hiccups. McDougal allowed just one hit and didn’t walk anyone during his two innings Sunday, and he’ll look to build on his strong start this spring. He’s likely to begin the season in the minor leagues, but a strong spring could line him up for his big league debut sooner rather than later.

C Edgar Quero

Of all the young core pieces the White Sox brought to the major leagues in 2025, Edgar Quero had the most to prove coming into 2026. The switch-hitting catcher showed an advanced feel for the strike zone and an excellent approach, but struggled in the areas of bat speed and generating power. Quero graded out below average defensively as well. After a first inning passed ball in his spring debut Saturday, Quero rebounded nicely and threw out Athletics infielder Darell Hernaiz attempting to steal second. At the plate, Quero got off to a strong start, finishing 3-for-3 and driving in four of the team’s 11 runs. He’ll need to drive the ball in the air more, but Quero’s trip to Driveline this winter shows meaningful steps he’s taking in the right direction, and the results started to show up Saturday in Glendale.