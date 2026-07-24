3 White Sox prospects who are highly likely to be dealt at 2026 MLB trade deadline

Trade season is upon us and the upcoming deadline is the main topic of conversation among fans, media, and analysts alike. For the first time in several years, the White Sox head into the deadline in the thick of the playoff race and in a position to add to rather than subtract from their roster. How aggressive GM Chris Getz is going to be is not yet known, but the White Sox have needs in their starting rotation, bullpen, and behind the plate. It takes talent to add talent, so a handful of White Sox prospects will likely be changing uniforms this summer. Here are three of the prospects I feel are most likely to change teams.

SS William Bergolla Jr. (White Sox #9 prospect)

William Bergolla Jr, first acquired by the White Sox in the 2024 trade that sent Tanner Banks to Philadelphia, has obvious strengths and obvious limitations. Among the strengths: a 60-grade hit tool that has shown up at all levels of the minor leagues, including a .524 on-base percentage in 11 games to start the season before an injury on an outfield collision landed him on the shelf. In addition, Bergolla uses excellent speed to play good defense at both middle-infield positions. The tradeoff, however, is a 20-grade power tool that has produced just one home run in his entire minor league career. The 21-year-old has already reached the Triple-A level and has returned to play following his injury. With the glut of talent in the White Sox infield, a player like Bergolla doesn’t have a clear path to at bats in Chicago, but could be appealing to a team looking for a top of the order sparkplug and a boost to their infield defense. He likely won’t headline any deals for significant players, but Bergolla has traits that other teams will desire.

SS Billy Carlson (White Sox #4 prospect)

In the same vein, the White Sox surplus in the middle infield could leave the door open for a big splash for pitching at the deadline, and 2025 first-round pick Billy Carlson could headline a package for a controllable starter. Like Bergolla, Carlson has recently returned from a stint on the injured list after suffering a thumb injury earlier in the season. The 4th-ranked White Sox prospect has shown some promise in his first minor league season, though his bat is clearly still developing. Still, given Carlson’s defensive prowess, the further development of his bat gives him superstar upside, and at just 19, he has plenty of time to take steps forward. With Caleb Bonemer and Roch Cholowsky also in the infield and more advanced than Carlson is at this stage, the White Sox could prefer to use Carlson as the centerpiece of a trade if an opportunity arises to land a controllable starting pitcher. It’s a deal that could come back to bite the White Sox if Carlson’s bat develops, but trading from a surplus to fill a need is a good process, and the White Sox shouldn’t be afraid to pull the trigger if the right deal comes along.

"I missed it so much that I was picking up a bat in my apartment and taking dry swings in the mirror."



Eager to hit after missing nearly two months with a thumb injury, #WhiteSox No. 4 prospect Billy Carlson delivered in his return to Single-A:https://t.co/nsEjKnvo1M pic.twitter.com/zr0KluQtHy — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 19, 2026

RHP Mason Adams (White Sox #10 prospect)

In addition to middle infield depth, the White Sox have quite a few starting pitchers close to the big league level. Between Adams, Ky Bush, Drew Thorpe, Shane Smith, Hagen Smith, Tanner McDougal, David Sandlin, and Noah Schultz, the White Sox hope to have several future big league starters. But a team in the position the White Sox are in can’t rely on unproven pitching down the stretch and in the playoffs. Rebuilding teams are often looking for big league ready pitching to give opportunities to and the White Sox have a surplus. Mason Adams is 26 years old and has yet to make his big league debut after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. The right-hander has posted a 3.56 ERA in 12 starts this year and he’s just about fully rehabbed. If the White Sox plan to add some veteran starters, they don’t necessarily have a spot for Adams moving forward. Instead of continuing to stash him in Triple-A, they could include Adams in a deal to cash in on his value, still leaving them with a handful of intriguing young starters and addressing a big league need at the same time.