White Sox thin rotation depth could give rehabbing prospect a huge big league opportunity

The White Sox have a clear need for pitching depth. It’s obvious to all who are familiar with the team that they’re thin on starting pitching, and it’s an area that Chris Getz is certain to address at the trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeff Passan connected the White Sox to nearly every available starting pitcher in his recent trade deadline preview, and it’s not hard to see why. But the trade deadline is still a month and a half, and it’s very likely that the White Sox will need starting pitching help before then. They may need to rely on internal options for the time being, and rehabbing prospect Mason Adams could be a name in the mix.

Adams, 26, was selected by the White Sox in the 13th round of the 2022 draft and has put himself on the radar with strong production in the minor leagues. The right-hander posted a 3.14 ERA across three minor league levels in 2023 and followed it up with a 2.92 mark between Birmingham and Charlotte in 2024. Adams looked to be a strong candidate to make his big league debut in 2025, but suffered an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery during spring training. After missing the entire 2025 season, Adams returned to the mound this season and has thrown 17 rehab innings between Winston-Salem and Charlotte. In his first Triple-A start of the season last week, Adams reached the 70-pitch mark, setting him up to be just a few starts away from being a full-go.

After the rough start, Mason Adams has been on a roll. His sweeper was so good that he was able to get 2 strikeouts in the 3rd on well-located 4-seamers that hitters couldn’t time up. There was action in the pen but that has stopped and it looks like Mason may get 1 more inning.… pic.twitter.com/IIMpvqfxkF — jeff cohen (@TripleAJeff) June 12, 2026

Despite his age and a fastball that isn’t overwhelming, Adams ranks 11th on the White Sox top 30 prospects list on MLB Pipeline thanks to two strong off-speed pitches and excellent control. It’s not often that a 13th-round draft pick becomes a big league regular, but the White Sox believe Adams can be a steady presence in their rotation. And he may get an opportunity sooner rather than later.

The White Sox are currently running a four-man rotation, which has worked out for the past two weeks with off-days and rainouts. It’s not going to last forever, though. They don’t have a starter listed for Saturday’s game against the Tigers and they’ll need to find someone to fill the spot until Noah Schultz returns from the IL. Schultz began a rehab assignment this week and could be just a week or two from returning, but he won’t be ready for Saturday. Adams may need more time to rehab and may not be ready for Saturday either, but should another injury arise, he could be the next name called.

The White Sox are running out of options for starting pitching depth

Lefty Hagen Smith seemed to be in the mix to make his big league debut this past week, but the White Sox rainout removed the need and Smith now has a shoulder injury that’ll sideline him for a few weeks. Opening Day starter Shane Smith has yet to return from his early shoulder soreness, and righty Tanner McDougal is just now beginning to throw again after a forearm strain. Most of the depth options like Jonathan Cannon and Duncan Davitt have been off to a brutal start in Charlotte and aren’t likely to be reliable contributors. That leaves David Sandlin, who struggled in his first big league stint, and Mason Adams as the primary options.

Sandlin makes more sense for a Saturday spot start, and the White Sox hope Noah Schultz will be able to fill that rotation spot the next time through, but it sets up Adams to be a viable option if the team needs a starter down the line.

Getting a 13th-round pick to the big leagues is an accomplishment in itself, but Mason Adams has a chance to be a legitimate future piece to the White Sox rotation, and his first opportunity may be coming sooner rather than later.