3 White Sox prospects who could rise into the top 100 next season

A large part of the White Sox 19-game improvement in 2025 came from the arrival of young talent. Prospects like Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero, and Kyle Teel all ranked among the White Sox top 30 prospects and became significant contributors on the Major League roster in 2025. Thankfully, the White Sox have developed enough talent that they still have a strong farm system. MLB Pipeline currently has five White Sox prospects ranked in their top 100. OF Braden Montgomery, the top prospect in the White Sox system, ranks at #35. LHP Noah Schultz, the team’s top pitching prospect, is 40th. Shortstop Billy Carlson, the team’s first-round pick in 2025, comes in at #71 with breakout prospect Caleb Bonemer just behind him at 73. Lefty Hagen Smith also cracked the top 100 and is ranked #88. The White Sox farm system is even deeper than the five top-100 prospects it has, and there are a few names who could add themselves to the list with a big season in 2026.

OF Jaden Fauske

A Chicago-area native, Fauke currently ranks as the 6th best prospect in the White Sox system and is the highest ranked White Sox prospect who didn’t make the top 100. The White Sox selected Fauske with the 44th overall pick in the 2025 draft out of high school. White Sox special assistant Jim Thome is an assistant coach at Nazareth Academy, where Fauske attended and played with Thome’s son. Fauske played catcher in high school but has chosen to move to the outfield, where scouts believe he could be a 20/20 player at the major league level. He bats from the left side, and as with many of the White Sox recent picks, excels in the area of plate discipline. Fauske didn’t play at a White Sox affiliate last season, but should get a chance to play in Kannapolis at 19 this year much like Caleb Bonemer in 2025. If Fasuke holds his own in his first season, his raw talent and production will make it hard to keep him off top 100 lists.

LHP Christian Oppor

By now you’ve probably heard about White Sox lefty Christian Oppor, as he was one of the breakouts in the White Sox system in 2025. He currently ranks as White Sox #8 prospect and he’ll begin the season at either High-A Winston-Salem or Double-A Birmingham. At just 21 years old, he has a legitimate chance to reach as high as Triple-A this season. The priority for the White Sox will be increasing his innings from his career-high of 87.2 and maintaining his improved walk-rate. If Oppor puts up another productive season in 2026, he’ll find himself among the best pitching prospects in the White Sox organization, and he’ll be knocking on the door of the top 100 at age 22.

OF George Wolkow

One of the more disappointing minor league seasons in 2025 was that of George Wolkow. Drafted and overslotted in the 7th round in 2023, the 6’7 outfielder’s clear biggest tool was his 60 grade power, and it was on display during his first full minor league season in 2024. The White Sox hoped for a big step forward during Wolkow’s second season in Kannapolis, but his OPS dropped nearly 100 points. Wolkow will still be just 20 years old in 2026, and he’s still confident in his ability. He’s still ranked as the White Sox #10 prospect. The White Sox will look for more consistent contact from Wolkow and for him to tap into his massive power upside more. If he takes a big step forward, he’ll be in the top 100 conversation, as evaluators around the league are aware of the talent he possesses.

2025 PitchingNinja Award for Most Casual RBI Single. 😲🏆



Winner: George Wolkow pic.twitter.com/iDCHirAtzi — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 22, 2025

The White Sox farm system experienced heavy growth in 2025, and they’ll look for more of the same in 2026. As more prospects make the big leagues and graduate from the top 100, look for these guys to be the next men up.