Where draft picks Billy Carlson and Jaden Fauske rank among White Sox prospects

With the addition of the 2025 draft class, the Chicago White Sox have a much more intriguing group of position players throughout the organization's farm system.

So many of the notable bats in the White Sox system have been promoted to the Major League level this season. It's left the minor league lineups lacking, with not many prospects worth paying attention to.

That changed with the White Sox using six of their first seven selections in the 2025 MLB Draft on position players. The group is highlighted by high school shortstop Billy Carlson and high school outfielder Jaden Fauske.

Both Carlson and Fauske are plus athletes with enough tools to get White Sox fans excited. If developed properly, both of the White Sox first two draft picks could turn into five-tool threats in the future. It was nice to see the organization take that kind of a swing at the top of the draft.

When the two 18-year-olds officially sign their first professional contracts and join the White Sox organization, they'll immediately become two of the best young position players in the system. That's reflected in the latest prospect rankings.

Two days after being drafted, Billy Carlson was already texting videos of his swing adjustments to White Sox scouting director Mike Shirley.



“He’s that engaged…He’ll do whatever it takes to be a really good player.”



Shirley on the White Sox 2025 draft! https://t.co/gHXRk5P6n6 pic.twitter.com/3zXCGBkszI — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 22, 2025

Where do Billy Carlson and Jaden Fauske rank?

Prospect rankings from MLB Pipeline have not been updated just yet. The new Top 100 and organization Top 30 probably won't be published until after the trade deadline, but Carlson and Fauske are already making waves on ESPN's list.

Kiley McDaniel recently dropped his rankings of the Top 10 prospects in every organization after the 2025 MLB Draft. He had Billy Carlson as the No. 6 prospect in the organization. While Fauske did not crack the list, McDaniel noted that he was No. 11 by his calculations.

"Edgar Quero and Chase Meidroth have graduated this season. Carlson was the White Sox's first-round pick and Jaden Fauske -- their second pick -- ranks 11th. The Sox figure to be adding more prospects at the deadline," wrote McDaniel.

Before long, Carlson will be in the White Sox Top 5 and Fauske will be in the Top 10. Prospects graduate once they have 130 Major League at-bats, 50 innings pitched, or 45 days on the active 26-man roster.

Kyle Teel has 74 at-bats, but is about to lose his prospect eligibility with 45 days since being called up. Colson Montgomery and Grant Taylor won't be far behind.

Once all three of those players graduate from prospect status, Billy Carlson will be the No. 5 prospect in the organization and Jaden Fauske will be ranked No. 9.

I'm curious to see how MLB.com's list compares to ESPN. Carlson was the 7th best draft prospect on MLB.com's Top 200, which will likely earn him a spot in the Top 100.

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop J.J. Wetaherholt was the No. 7 draft prospect in 2024. He is currently No. 17 prospect in all of baseball and No. 1 in their organization.