3 White Sox prospects who will help Chicago continue surprising 2026 power surge

The White Sox have been a formidable power team this year; in May, they led major league baseball with 42 home runs, and they're currently seventh in the majors.

After the All-Star break, the team struggled to find their power, but that dry spell snapped on Sunday when the White Sox hit five home runs against the Houston Astros.

A tough schedule has certainly been a factor in the White Sox recent power outage, but the organization has shown growth in an area they've struggled in recent years. A glance down at the farm system reveals that more power will be on the way in the near future. Here are three of the next big power hitters in Chicago.

IF Caleb Bonemer

I almost didn’t include Bonemer because it was too obvious. He’s one of the White Sox top prospects and he’s gotten a lot of well-deserved attention. Power isn’t Bonemer's only tool, but it’s a big part of his game and will probably be his biggest attribute going forward, especially because he’s a bit of a three-true-outcome hitter. Bonemer hit 18 home runs and 15 doubles in High-A this year, coming out to a .556 SLG. Those home runs are tied for 5th place in the South Atlantic League, and he would’ve hit even more if it wasn’t for his Double-A promotion. He’s hit another eight since then, giving him 26 total homers for the season so far.

Bonemer's .253 batting average entering Thursday isn't remarkable, but he continues to make impact contact and excels at pitch recognition. Bonemer's strong walk rate has allowed his on-base percentage to reach .384 and he's still just 20 years-old playing in Double-A.

Bonemer's future position is still unknown, especailly with Miguel Vargas' breakout season underway. Vargas isn’t a free agent until 2030, but Bonemer could eventually take over for him and keep power coming from the hot corner. Alternatively, a shift to a new position or even a trade could be in the cards for Bonemer. But that's not a problem for today.

Caleb Bonemer leaves the yard with his 25th homer of the season!



MLB's No. 16 prospect (@WhiteSox) tallies his seventh homer in 31 games for the Double-A @BhamBarons: pic.twitter.com/ZGBrkHf6im — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 30, 2026

OF George Wolkow

Wolkow is further down on the White Sox prospect list due to questions about his contact ability;currently ranked 11th on MLB.com. But with a 60/60 power grade, Wolkow might have the most raw power in the farm system and could potentially eclipse Bonemer—at least from a power perspective—if he can channel his ability into results.

His high strike out rate is concerning–it’s sat at around 30% in both 2025 and 2026- but Wolkow has actually improved that number from his A-ball K% in 2024 (which was around 40%). His walk rate is near 11%, so he’s not lost at the plate. And he’s only 20 years old, so he has some time to improve.

Fangraphs has his pull rate in the 45%-50% range, and he has a .207 ISO in 2026. That’s a pretty impressive power-bat if he can keep it up, even if he’s still something of a wildcard.

C/OF Boston Smith

Catcher Boston Smith has burst onto the scene after the White Sox acquired him for Curtis Mead in a trade this spring, and his power has been impressive.

Smith hit 26 home runs in his senior year at Wright State University in 2025–breaking the school’s single-season home run record. This season, he started off at Single-A Kannapolis before getting promoted to High-A Winston-Salam, and currently, he’s with the Double-A Birmingham Barons. Obviously, making it through three different minor league levels in one year is a big accomplishment, and Smith has had an OPS above 1.000 in both Double-A and High-A with 22 total home runs.

He didn't get that much attention in the draft, largely due to his age and a lack of strong college competition, but if he keeps up this level of production, he’ll start shooting up thae top prospects list. Smith looks very much like a three-true outcome hitter at the moment, with a BB% and K% both hovering in the 20%-30% range depending on the level of ball, but that's not necessarily a bad thing in the modern game.

For what it's worth, Smith is the player on this list that I’m most interested in. He'll be a lot of fun if his power keeps playing, and since his natural position is currently catcher, he could have a good balance of offense/defense value if he doesn't switch to the outfield full-time.

All three of these prospects have huge power potential and surprisingly good hit tools for the sorts of players they are. I like the idea of three homegrown, power-hitting players who are also a tad more multi-dimensional than most power-bats. I expect they’ll struggle a bit more when they reach tougher competition–they’ve all mostly played in the lower minor league levels so far–but the natural ability seems real for all of them, so I imagine they’ll adjust, and keep doing great work.