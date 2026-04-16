Surging White Sox prospect Caleb Bonemer could be even better than we thought

Perhaps the most promising development in the entire White Sox system in 2025 was the breakout season from infielder Caleb Bonemer. The White Sox second-round pick in 2024 thrived in his first professional season, winning Carolina League MVP and reaching High-A as a 19- year-old. Many of the scouts' questions about his bat were answered, and Bonemer has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in baseball. Looking to follow up his tremendous season in 2026, Bonemer may be in line to put up even better numbers in the early going.

Bonemer began 2025 with Low-A Kannapolis, where he posted an OPS of .858 in 96 games. Then just 19, he launched ten homers, 26 doubles, and stole 27 bases before his late season call-up to High-A. In 11 games at the High-A level, Bonemer had seven extra base hits and posted a 1.169 OPS. Many national baseball outlets began to take notice, with some even ranking Bonemer as the top prospect in the White Sox system. In most rankings, Bonemer is handily in the top 100, and at just 20 years-old, he entered 2026 with a chance to move up boards even further.

Bonemer seems to have taken another step forward in 2026

Bonemer began the season where he left off with High-A Winston-Salem. Through his first ten games, he’s 13-for-39 (.333) with three homers, eight doubles, and 12 RBIs. He stole 29 bases last season but has yet to attempt one this season, as most of his hits have been for extra bases in the early going. Bonemer’s .769 slugging percentage and 1.169 OPS are eye-opening numbers, and his continued surge will surely rank him among the top handful of prospects in all of baseball.

MLB's No. 55 prospect Caleb Bonemer hammers his third homer in the past five games 😤



The @whitesox 2024 second-rounder has knocks in six straight games for High-A @WSDashBaseball. pic.twitter.com/Yu61AbRKVu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 14, 2026

White Sox fans are highly unlikely to see Bonemer in the big leagues this season, but a couple more weeks of this kind of dominance could land him in Double-A before too long. If everything goes as planned and Bonemer stays healthy and productive, a 2027 debut wouldn’t be out of the question.

Bonemer’s positional fit is a bit of a question mark. The White Sox drafted him as a shortstop and he played more than half his games there in 2025. So far in 2026, Bonemer has seen more games at third base than he has up the middle, and that may end up being his long term home. The White Sox are likely to add UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky in this summer’s draft, and Cholowsky’s advanced profile should quickly put him on the big league radar. He’s likely going to be strong enough defensively to stick at shortstop, meaning Bonemer may be best suited elsewhere.

Regardless of position, Bonemer’s offensive talent is undeniable. A second-straight season of excellent production will leave no doubt about his potential to be an impact bat in the major leagues. Maybe Baseball America’s offseason comparison of Bonemer to all-star shortstop Gunnar Henderson wasn’t so bold after all.