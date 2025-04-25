4 Chicago White Sox prospects currently on a hot streak

Tim Elko keeps making it hard for the Chicago White Sox to keep at Triple-A.

While the front office has recently said nice things about Elko, the team's leadership keeps quietly showing what it actually thinks about the older prospect by still not promoting his power bat.

The hot streak he continues to be on at some point hopefully forces the White Sox to give him a shot.

Elko blasted two home runs for Charlotte last night.

TIM ELKO WITH ANOTHER MULTI-HOMER GAME!! pic.twitter.com/cQGsxsjeEG — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 25, 2025

He has a .356/.429/.658 slash line with six home runs during his first 20 games. Elko's on-base percentage is nearing Andrew Vaughn's OPS this season.

The White Sox seem to win games when they hit home runs. The problem is that the long ball has been sporadic, so maybe seeing if Elko's hot bat can hit home runs in the big leagues.

Elko is not the only hitting prospect the Sox have had on a heater.

Colson Montgomery

His overall numbers are still not good. That's how poor his start to the season was. Thankfully, he has a nine-game on-base streak that is providing a sign that things could be turning around.

He also went through a mini-hot streak to at least lift his overall numbers from abysmal to just bad.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .321 during his 6-game hit streak. Chris Getz shared his thoughts—and the key areas Colson’s been focusing on. pic.twitter.com/hqj1tgEee8 — Brooke Fletcher (@BrookeFletcher) April 23, 2025

Maybe his season starting slump was a combination of possibly his troublesome back bothering him, and also working on the adjustments the team is asking him to make. Now, the results might be coming through.

This trend of solid play still might not be enough to warrant a call-up. It is enough to at least provide hope that Montgomery is able to come out of this season starting tailspin.

Braden Montgomery

The White Sox's fifth-ranked prospect might not be at Low-A Kannapolis for long. He is crushing the ball during his first taste of professional baseball.

Remember when Braden Montgomery hit a homer to the moon? Yeah, well, he did it again tonight! pic.twitter.com/LzU70ODD4B — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) April 20, 2025

Braden's slash line is .395/.458/.605 over his past 10 games. He has a .954 OPS in 16 games for the CannonBallers.

They are loving him in Kannapolis, although at the pace he is going at, he should be making his way to Winston-Salem soon.

Jacob Gonzalez

The White Sox's 2023 first-round pick has not had the most spectacular minor league career. He tumbled out of the White Sox's top 10 prospect rankings after struggling at the plate at Double-A last season.

He slumped very early, where his OPS dipped down to .467.

He has rebounded nicely with a .303/.452/.364 slash line over his past 10 games. It would be nice for him to maintain this production. It would go a long way toward erasing the potential of him being a bust.