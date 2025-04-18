The White Sox front office silently tells us what it thinks of this hot-hitting prospect

The offense is in a terrible funk, and one reason is Andrew Vaughn is off to another slow start.

A slow start is putting it nicely.

The White Sox first baseman has a .138/.188/.262 slash line with a wRC+ of 27. To show you how bad his start has been, his current four-game hitting streak is how he got to those current numbers. Last Saturday, his average was .102 with a .374 OPS after striking out three times.

Maybe this hit streak is a sign he is starting to come out of his early-season slump.

However, last year it took him until June to get going, and by that point, the team was on pace to break the all-time single-season losing record for a 162-game slate.

It is not just Vaughn who deserves the blame for the team's offensive woes.

Luis Robert Jr. is off to a terrible start with a .136 average. Miguel Vargas is having more productive at-bats, but his average is still just as bad as it was when he came to Chicago after last year's trade deadline.

When Lenyn Sosa is the official leading hitter, you know things are bad.

The front office has tried to apply solutions such as calling up top 10 prospects Chase Meidroth and Edgar Quero. Meidroth has been getting on base--his calling card--while Quero's MLB debut did not have thrill of Meidroth's.

Quero went 0-for-3, but did reach base in his first big-league at-bat when he was hit by a pitch.

Hopefully, Quero has better success as his career kicks off. Although, calling up two prospects is not going to solve the White Sox's offensive woes.

Some are hoping for more prospect reinforcements to provide a jolt to the sluggish lineup.

There have been calls for another hot-hitting prospect to get called up to prop up the offense.

With 2 homers tonight, Tim Elko is now hitting .380 with a 1.056 OPS in Charlotte. He may be 26 and limited to 1B, but it's time to find some ABs for him in Chicago and see what he's got.

First baseman Tim Elko is crushing the ball at Triple-A Charlotte. As of the time this is being posted, he has a .352/.426/.574 slash line with four home runs

TIM ELKO ARE YOU KIDDING?!



Knights take the lead 7-5 on Elko's second Home Run of the game!

Considering the White Sox could use a power boost--the team ranks in the league's bottom five in home runs and dead last in slugging percentage--you would think they would give Elko a shot even if it was at DH.

Yet, the front office continues to rotate in Nick Maton, Sosa, Robert Jr., Andrew Benintendi (who was hitting well before going on the 10-day IL), and Vaughn at the designated hitter spot in the lineup.

By not calling him up and still giving Maton at-bats, it shows you exactly what the White Sox front office thinks of Elko.

then why is Nick Maton DHing? I'm for Elko getting a shot but I don't think the Sox think he's the future 1B.

That is not highly.

To be fair, Elko is not the perfect prospect some are hyping him to be. He is 26, is not considered one of the team's top 30 prospects by most publications, and he strikes out a ton.

He did not even crack FanGraphs' latest White Sox top 40 prospect rankings.

The former 10th-round pick out of Mississippi State is likely viewed by the front office as organizational depth. Although he has produced a career .290/.344/.482 slash line over four seasons in the minors, along with 54 home runs.

You would think in a lost season like this, the organization would think it cannot hurt to see what Elko can do.

However, the powers that be might see his minor-league production as empty calories, especially since Charlotte's park is like Coors Field, except it does not have the thin air.

You will likely see veteran Brandon Drury get added to the roster before Elko.

It is frustrating seeing the organization overlook his production and him being two years younger than Maton. Maybe the organization might want to consider seeing if Elko can be a cheap first base or DH option during this build period instead of wasting time on Maton.

Shoot, Matt Davidson got meaningful at-bats in 2017 at DH when he was 26, and he crushed home runs, so maybe Elko can do the same.

Instead, Elko will have to continue to hit home runs in Charlotte rather than in Chicago.