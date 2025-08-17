4 former Chicago White Sox legends appear in weekend Savannah Bananas game 

The Chicago White Sox played host to a special guest on Friday night, with the famous Savannah Bananas coming to town to play against the Firefighters in front of a sold-out crowd.

Love them or hate them, the Bananas have taken the baseball world by storm for their on-field shenanigans, wacky dancing, and family-friendly fun.

The Bananas’ visit to Chicago was their first visit to the city, and it certainly won't be their last. Outside of their wacky antics, the Bananas are also known for their celebrity, or in this case, former player appearances of the home team, usually coming later in the game.

Fans in attendance got to see just that, as four former White Sox legends and players who were part of the 2005 World Series team made a special appearance, giving fans a sense of excitement, and also nostalgia.

Chicago White Sox legends appear in Savannah Bananas game

There were so many great former White Sox players to choose from, which created anticipation about who the Bananas would bring out as their famous former player.

Jesse Cole, CEO of the Bananas, announced mid-game that former All-Star left-hander Mark Buehrle would take the mound and pitch to his former battery mate A.J. Pierzynski.

Mark Buehrle has entered the game for the Savannah Bananas 👀



He’s throwing to A.J. Pierzynski



pic.twitter.com/uKezw7ms2T — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) August 16, 2025

Pierzynski and Buehrle were iconic member of the 2025 White Sox World Series team. That team celebrated its 20th anniversary in July, and the White Sox honored Buehrle with a statue.

Of course, the crowd erupted to celebrate two players that represent the last truly enjoyable era of White Sox baseball.

Paul Konerko and Ozzie Guillen also appears

Paul Konerko also made a special appearance for the Bananas and took an at-bat. Ozzie Guillen was featured throughout the evening, and was involved in a few viral dances with the team.

The Captain 🫡



Paul Konerko makes a special appearance for the Savannah Bananas



pic.twitter.com/GJamDdtcL5 — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) August 17, 2025

The Bananas couldn't have selected better options to have as their guest stars, with Pierzynski, Konerko, Guillen, and Buehrle all being fan favorites that hold a special place in the heart of Sox fans.