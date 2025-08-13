Baseball insider puts former White Sox 1B Andrew Vaughn in NL MVP Race with Brewers

The Chicago White Sox have had many former players go on to have success after leaving the team, but no player has had such a resurgence in their career since leaving as Andrew Vaughn.

Vaughn came into this season with high expectations, given that he is two years away from becoming a free agent and yet to live up to the hype of being a former first-round pick (No. 3 overall in 2019).

This year, however, was Vaughn’s worst season with the White Sox. He hit .189/.218/.314 with an OPS of .532 in 48 games. The poor performance by Vaughn led to him getting optioned to Triple-A in late May, but even getting sent down didn't help him. He hit .211/.328/.351 for an OPS of .679 in 15 games with the Charlotte Knights.

With no other options, the White Sox traded Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers on June 13 in exchange for right-hander Aaron Civale.

That deal between the White Sox and Brewers has proven to be lopsided already, with Vaughn looking like a completely different player, and Civale being nothing more than an innings eater.

Vaughn has performed so well with his new team that he has propelled himself into the National League MVP conversation.

Andrew Vaughn is in the NL MVP discussion, per one baseball insider

Vaughn got his opportunity when Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins went on the Injured List, and he hasn't looked back since.

Since becoming a Brewer, Vaughn has been one of the best hitters in baseball, hitting .347/.413/.642 with an OPS and OPS+ of 1.055 and 193 in 27 games.

Vaughn has eight (8) home runs and 32 RBIs in 95 at-bats with the Brewers. Milwaukee is also an astonishing 23-4 in games that Vaughn has played in this season.

Vaughn has performed so well that baseball insider and USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale has recently linked Vaughn to being in the Top 10 for the NL MVP award.

"Andrew Vaughn suddenly in top 10 NL MVP discussion with another 3-run HR, giving him 32 RBI since joining the Brewers. He is the gift that keeps on giving from the White Sox," tweeted Nightengale.

While he certainly won't win the award or finish anywhere close be a finalist, the fact that Andrew Vaughn could legitimately get MVP votes in 2025 is crazy.

That may upset some White Sox fans to see, but Chicago was still right to let him go earlier this season, even if Vaughn is killing it in Milwaukee.

The White Sox needed to let Vaughn find himself somewhere else

Vaughn had maxed out his potential with the White Sox and needed to go somewhere else to unlock what the South Siders couldn't.

Sadly, Vaughn is finding success with another team, but ultimately, it's a win for both Vaughn and the White Sox.

The White Sox, with Vaughn gone, have the opportunity and the flexibility to try out someone like Kyle Teel over at first base and give Edgar Quero more time behind the plate. Having both those bats in the lineup is a must.

Even though Tim Elko has struggled in his few appearances up in the big leagues, not having someone like Vaughn blocking his path frees up a chance for him to be there next season.

With how things are shaping up in the National League, if Vaughn continues on this pace, he could find himself getting those Top 10 MVP votes. However things shape up, it's good to see Vaughn finally becoming the player he was meant to be, and it could end up netting him a massive pay day.