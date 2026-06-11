On Saturday morning this past weekend, I was performing my daily ritual of watching the highlights on MLB.com from the White Sox game the day before and catching up on the latest news that came across after I passed out at my computer on Friday night. I happened to come across Anthony Castrovince's excellent article, "14 wild stats that explain the season so far" (which I highly recommend reading). After consuming it from start to finish, I was thinking about how to "borrow" that idea and give it a Sox spin.

To start, I am NOT going with the obvious numbers. I am NOT going to talk about the White Sox being second-- soon to be first with Aaron Judge injured-- in the majors in home runs per game. I am NOT going to talk about the transformation of Davis Martin or the addition of Murakami. All of that is low hanging fruit. After taking a deep dive into the stats of the 2026 season so far, here are some numbers you might not have considered that are nevertheless helping tell the story of a very exciting and fun season!

70%

This first one might not be that surprising if you stop and think for a moment. This is the White Sox winning percentage in one-run games. This ties with the Philadelphia Phillies for the second-best mark in the league. Last year, the White Sox were dead last at 28%. The team's additions of Sean Newcomb and Seranthony Dominguez in the bullpen were one of the main efforts to turn this around, and it's paid huge dividends early in the season.

BRADEN MONTGOMERY HITS A WALK-OFF HOMER IN HIS MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT! pic.twitter.com/ifxPs2t57F — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

.327

This is the current On-Base Percentage for the Palehose. The League average according to Baseball-Reference.com is around .318, and the .327 mark is good for seventh in baseball. As of the writing of this article, nine Sox players are above that mark, though only three of them are qualified with enough at bats. They're not only getting hits more frequently, but they're drawing more walks. They've even gotten some help in a painful way. This represents another massive improvement for the White Sox offense, which finished 27th in on-base percentage last season.

+10

Run differential is often a good indication of whether a team's record is sustainable. If a team is winning a lot of games but still allowing more runs than they're scoring, some regression may be in store. For the White Sox this season, it's been a significant improvement, and they enter Thursday's game at a +10. Last year? Not good. They finished in 25th place with a mark of -95 .

0.46

I've saved the best for last. Out of all the stats I looked at for this article, this one surprised me the most. We all know the offense has made a massive improvement. However, would it surprise you to know that so has the Defense? That mark of 0.46 is the number of errors per game on average in 2026. This represents the White Sox lowest mark since 2012, when they averaged 0.43 errors per game. More impressively, it is the second lowest mark in Chicago White Sox team history. That's 125 years! Miguel Vargas is a great example of how this stat came to be. Last year, at third base, Vargas committed 9 errors in 79 games, with an overall Fielding% of .944. If we prorate that for 162 games, that would be a total of 18 errors, which would be tied for the most at his primary position. This year? Much different story. Through 55 games, Miguel has only four errors, which works out to less than ten for the season to go along with a Fielding % of .979.