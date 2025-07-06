The 5 biggest moments of Bobby Jenks' storied White Sox career

On Saturday night, the Chicago White Sox announced that former iconic closer Bobby Jenks passed away after a battle with cancer.

Former Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher and 2005 World Series Champion Bobby Jenks passed away yesterday, July 4, in Sintra, Portugal, where he had been battling adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. He was 44 years old. pic.twitter.com/KDb3I0KL66 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 5, 2025

Jenks was a two-time All-Star closer for the White Sox from 2005-2010. He recorded 173 career saves during that span.

Jenks would emerge from the bullpen in the ninth inning with a lead, "Boom" by P.O.D would start blasting, and it was game over for White Sox opponents. Jenks blew just 26 saves during his five seasons on the South Side.

Pitchers like Bobby Jenks kicked off the trend of teams looking for high-leverage relief pitchers to be routinely hitting 100 mph on the radar gun.

Bobby will forever hold a special place in all our hearts 🤍 pic.twitter.com/CLNi7g0Tzh — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 5, 2025

The White Sox took a huge gamble in making Jenks the closer during the 2005 run to the World Series. Jenks had been cast off by the Angels. The organization made a shrewd decision to call him up for the stretch run when Dustin Hermanson's back started to give him trouble.

Jenks had just six saves during the regular season in 2005. He went on to pick up four big postseason saves as the team snapped an 88-year championship drought.

The 5 biggest moments of Bobby Jenks' White Sox career

1) Recording the save in World Series Game 1

I'll get to Game 4's save in a moment, but the Game 1 save was all Bobby Jenks as he recorded the final four outs of the ballgame. Jenks entered in the eighth with two outs and runners on second and third to face Jeff Bagwell.

Jenks struck out the Astros' most dangerous hitter swinging and then added two more strikeouts to preserve a 5-3 Game 1 victory.

2) Locking down Game 4 to win World Series

Juan Uribe deserves a ton of credit for getting the three outs in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the 2005 World Series. Uribe's heroics knock this moment down to second, but the White Sox still held on to a 1-0 lead.

Jenks gave up a leadoff single to Jason Lane. Brad Ausmus bunted Lane over to second. Jenks then got Chris Burke to foul off a pitch that Uribe snatched out of the stands.

Orlando Palmeiro then hit a chopper that Uribe charged at and threw a dart to first for the final out. The White Sox were champions, and 88 years of misery were over. Jenks celebrated with A.J. Pierzynski on the mound in Houston.

3) Save in the 2008 Blackout Game to clinch AL Central title

Jenks had a knack for nailing down 1-0 wins in some of the biggest games. This one did not win the World Series, but Jenks did record a save when the White Sox finally beat the Minnesota Twins for the 2008 AL Central title.

The White Sox forced a Game 163 with the Twins in Chicago and John Danks shut out Minnesota for eight innings.

Jenks came in for the ninth and got the three outs to secure a spot in the 2008 playoffs. Although he did need an amazing catch by Brian Anderson to get the final out.

4) 41 consecutive batters retired in 2007

Bobby Jenks tied an MLB record (at the time) by not allowing a baserunner after facing 41 consecutive hitters.

It was an utterly dominant stretch of pitching and one of the few highlights of a lost season.

5) Recording first two career postseason saves in 2005 ALDS against Boston

This one is a tie between two ALDS saves. The first save is significant in that it calmed the fears of some fans who wanted the White Sox to bolster the bullpen for the playoffs through some trades at the deadline.

Instead, we got Bobby Jenks. An unknown pitcher that most fans did not know was claimed off waivers before the season started. Thankfully, the White Sox did not make any major trades and Jenks got his opportunity. After the first save in the ALDS, Sox fans were feeling much better.

Jenks did give up a one-out double in the ninth of Game 2 to Tony Graffanino. There were some nerves in those moments but Jenks calmly got the next two outs, and the White Sox went to Fenway Park up 2-0 on the defending champs.

Jenks got the save in Game 3 as the White Sox completed the sweep of the Red Sox to win the franchise's first postseason series since 1917.