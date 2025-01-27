5 Chicago White Sox non-roster invites (who are not prospects) to pay attention to during Spring Training

Andre Lipcius

He also deserves some notice this spring training as he does have a path to make the roster since no infielder outside of Andrew Vaughn should be guaranteed spot.

Lipcius also has the potential to provide some pop since he hit 25 home runs at Triple-A last season. What he will have to show is he actually developed a power swing because those 25 dingers came in the homer-happy Pacific Coast League.

He does fit the description of a player teams have given up on but still is young enough that is worth seeing if something is still there. He will still be 26 on Opening Day.

Lipcius did get a cup of coffee with the Tigers in 2023, so maybe there is still a chance he can be a player considering he has never gotten a real shot to see what he can do in the big leagues.

However, he might be nothing more than a 4A player--good enough to play at Triple-A, but bad enough to be a big-leaguer.

James Karinchak

Karinchak is not a fan favorite after nailing Jose Abreu in the face with a pitch causing the Tony La Russa famous GIF scene in 2021.

If the shoulder problem that limited him to just a few Triple-A innings last season is behind him, then he has the stuff to be the team's closer.

He gets a lot of strikeouts, but he also walks a lot of hitters.

Plus, maybe he was doing well with the Guardians early in his career when umpires were not checking for spider tack as he was speculated to be a potential user of the banned substance known to help generate more spin on the ball.

Dan Altavilla

This was another minor signing where the Sox are seeing if Altavilla's injuries are behind him and he can reclaim a MLB career that was once looking promising with the Seattle Mariners in 2017-2018.

He also had a solid showing in a few games with the San Diego Padres during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Tommy John surgery wiped out most of his 2021 season and all of 2022 for him. He was unable to latch on with the Red Sox in 2023. Altavilla did make his way back to the majors last season pitching for the Kansas City Royals. He was ineffective and then got hurt.

Considering the Sox bullpen was so awful last season, and he has 119.2 career innings pitched in the majors, it cannot hurt to see if he can stay healthy and get some outs as he did during his career season in 2017. It's a stretch, but worth paying attention to during spring training.