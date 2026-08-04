5 options to join White Sox starting rotation down the stretch after failed trade pursuits

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the group of White Sox players who will be pushing for the postseason is mostly set. Sure, waiver claims and smaller moves are still possible, but the team appears to be mostly in place for its final two months. After only acquiring one starter this weekend, questions remain about the White Sox fifth-starter spot, which is currently occupied by Noah Schultz. Schultz has been inconsistent at the big league level and is nearing his career high in innings, so his tank could be running out. Thankfully, the White Sox should have a few options who could step into the role if they need someone to replace Schultz down the stretch. Here are five.

RHP Erick Fedde

The simplest solution to piecing together a rotation would be to add a player who’s already been there this year. Veteran Erick Fedde is being moved to the bullpen with the team’s addition of Luis Castillo, but the White Sox say they plan to keep him stretched out for bulk innings. This could make a transition back to the rotation if needed very easy. Even in a starting role, Fedde hasn’t been able to do much past five innings in games this season, so it made plenty of sense to replace his spot with Castillo, who is known for going deep into games. But rather than risk it with an unproven arm, the veteran who has posted a 4.13 ERA this season could be the first name called if another starter is needed. It would be far from the most exciting option, but it could be the most realistic.

RHP Jose Urquidy

He hasn’t been discussed much among the team’s deadline acquisitions, but the White Sox added former World Series champion Jose Urquidy last week to provide depth to the rotation. Urquidy struggled in a bullpen role in Pittsburgh earlier this season but has posted solid numbers in Triple-A. The 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA in 46.1 career playoff innings, so he’s no stranger to pennant races, and could provide the White Sox rotation with much-needed experience. The question will be whether the White Sox can get him back to his pre-injury form. If they can, he could be a strong option to round out the rotation, and this could turn out to be a great low-cost acquisition for the White Sox.

RHP Shane Smith

Remember when Shane Smith made the All-Star team last season and started Opening Day this year? It feels like so long ago, and things have changed a lot since then. Smith was demoted after three rough starts to begin the year and dealt with a shoulder injury in the minor leagues. He has yet to fully figure out his command in Charlotte and the White Sox rotation seems to have moved on without him. But it wasn’t that long ago that Smith was anchoring the White Sox rotation and pitching in the All-Star game, so it’s too early to give up on the former Rule 5 pick. If he can string together a few solid outings and get himself back on track, he has a chance to earn his way back into the team’s rotation, and he could be a big factor down the stretch.

RHP Drew Thorpe

Perhaps the most intriguing option on this list, Drew Thorpe was nothing short of dominant in the minor leagues after being acquired from the Padres in the Dylan Cease trade. His first big league opportunity in 2024 was a mixed bag, and he looked primed to play a big role in 2025 before an elbow injury that led to Tommy John wiped out the entirety of his season. Thorpe had a couple setbacks during his rehab but he’s well on his way back and he’s scheduled to throw five innings for Double-A Birmingham later this week. He’s likely a few starts away from being ready to return to the big league mound, but Thorpe represents a high-upside option when he does return. His healthy return could have major implications on the rotation for 2027 and beyond.

What a performance for Drew Thorpe in his @MLB debut! pic.twitter.com/XbLdGWSjBq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 12, 2024

RHP David Sandlin

Acquired along with Jordan Hicks in the offseason trade with Boston, David Sandlin has made four appearances at the big league level this season: two good and two bad. The White Sox put him in a tough situation by making him start against the same team twice in a row and using an opener for him, and he was very solid in his spot start against the Royals in June. Sandlin has continued to post strong numbers in Triple-A and could be deserving of another opportunity to show what he can do at the big league level. Don’t be surprised if he’s the first name called if the team needs a replacement for Noah Schultz.