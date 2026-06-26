How White Sox can help David Sandlin's second big league stint go better than his first

With several young pitchers on the shelf, the White Sox are in desperate need of some help in the starting rotation. Noah Schultz, Tanner McDougal, Shane Smith, and Hagen Smith, who were all expected to contribute to the big league rotation, are currently sidelined with injuries. Mason Adams, the White Sox 11th-ranked prospect, has looked strong in the minor leagues, but is still rehabbing his way back from Tommy John surgery. That leaves Friday night’s series opener against the Royals in the hands of David Sandlin, a rookie who had a mixed bag in his first three big league starts. His mixed results were, in my opinion, partly the fault of the White Sox, and they have an opportunity to help him fare better the second time around.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox recalled right-handed pitcher David Sandlin from Class AAA Charlotte and optioned left-hander Joe Rock to Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 26, 2026

David Sandlin's mixed results were partially the fault of the White Sox

Acquired in the same trade that brought the White Sox Jordan Hicks this offseason, Sandlin got off to a delayed start due to back and elbow soreness in spring training. He worked his way back from the injuries and made his major league debut on May 27th against the Twins at Rate Field. After allowing a leadoff home run to Byron Buxton, Sandlin retired the next 18 Twins hitters en route to a historic victory in his first big league start. Sandlin’s first challenge came in his second start, where he had to face the Twins lineup for a second-straight outing, which is never an easy task. Instead of the pinpoint command he showed in his debut, his control was a bit all over the place, leading to four walks and eight earned runs. White Sox manager Will Venable left Sandlin out there for too long, and his strong start came to a crashing halt.

Sandlin’s third outing was in relief, with Tyler Gilbert opening for him, and Gilbert allowed two runs in the first inning. Coming into the game already trailing 2-0 is a tough mental obstacle for a starting pitcher, and Sandlin’s rhythm was certainly out of whack. He struck out six Phillies hitters over 3.1 innings, but walked three and allowed three earned runs. He was then optioned to Charlotte, ending his first big league sample after three outings. Sandlin posted two strong outings in Triple-A, firing 11 innings and allowing just three runs, before getting the call this weekend.

With Noah Schultz on the mend and already working through a rehab assignment, it’s unclear how long Sandlin will remain with the White Sox. It’s possible he’s in Chicago just for one outing and will head back to Charlotte after the game, but for however long he’s on the big league roster, the White Sox will need to help him out better than they did last time. Leaving him out to dry when he’s clearly fatigued, making him face the same team in back-to-back outings, and using an opener for him in his third big league start are mistakes the White Sox can’t afford to make with their young pitchers. Sandlin should be given the opportunity to settle into a routine instead of being put into tough situations as a 25 year-old with very little experience.

The White Sox look to continue their strong play at home and against the AL Central during their weekend series against Kansas City, and David Sandlin gets to set the tone Friday night. Hopefully, the White Sox help him out.