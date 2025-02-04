5 players who should be on their last shot with the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are once again in a rebuild.

That means highly touted prospects such as Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero, and Kyle Teel have a shot to make the Opening Day 26-man roster.

It also means there are five players currently on the 40-man roster who should be on their last shot to make an impact. In the case of one player, it is just a matter of proving he can stay on the field. If that does not happen, that player will no longer be considered an asset to the franchise.

Luis Robert Jr.

2025 is looking like Robert Jr's final season on the Southside. He may not even break camp with the White Sox as the front office seems intent on trading him before Opening Day.

There were reports last week that the Cincinnati Reds and the White Sox were engaged in trade talks but could not find common ground to send the former All-Star to the NL Central.

One speculated reason behind the front office wanting Luis Robert Jr. traded before Opening Day is they do not trust him to stay healthy to rebuild his full trade value before the in-season trade deadline.

If he suffers another injury where he misses significant time like he did in 2024, the White Sox seriously have to consider buying him out for $2 million rather than exercise his team option for $20 million in 2026.