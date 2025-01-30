The Chicago White Sox reportedly have an unrealistically high asking price for Luis Robert Jr.

The ideal team to trade Luis Robert Jr. to reportedly tried to pull off acquiring the Chicago White Sox oft-injured, All-Star outfielder.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the Cincinnati Reds tried to negotiate a trade with the Sox, but both teams could not find "middle ground" (a subscription is required to access content linked) regarding players going back to the Sox.

The Reds were willing to trade top 100 prospect Edwin Arroyo but were unwilling to meet the Sox's full price. It sounds like the Reds also wanted the Sox to pay for some of Robert Jr's salary considering he is making $15 million this season along with $20 million club options for the next two seasons.

It does not mean a deal cannot be worked out down the road, but the Reds did pivot to Austin Hays who they signed to a one-year deal.

If any team wants to acquire Luis Robert Jr. before Opening Day, it is going to cost that club a high price according to the Athletic's Jim Bowden.

Two top-five prospects from any interested team is a high asking price considering Luis Robert Jr. has only had one great season in 2023.

Otherwise, he has always been injured.

His injury history is likely the motivating factor in the Sox's front office still fielding calls on Robert Jr. when the smart play is to keep him and hope he regains his 2023 value. If he returns to that form, then the Sox could easily get two top-five prospects.

No deal is going to get done with the demand being that high for a player coming off of a .5 fWAR season.

Also, asking for two top-five prospects is a change from the initial reported demand of the Sox just wanting a meaningful piece. One top-five prospect would fit that demand, but clearly, White Sox general manager Chris Getz is going for the same return he got for pitchers Dylan Cease and Garrett Crochet.

The difference between those two is Cease did not have injury concerns, and Crochet was making next to nothing. While LRJ is only making $15 million, that is still an expensive price for a small-market team like the Reds.

If the demand is two top-five prospects, it just makes sense to roll the dice and gamble that he can stay healthy and produce like he did in 2023. Then the Sox could easily flip him at the trade deadline when it makes sense for teams to pay such a high asking price.