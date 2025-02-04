5 players who should be on their last shot with the Chicago White Sox

Oscar Colas

How he is even still on the 40-man roster is a mystery.

He has gone from being the potential long-term solution in right field, to the dog house with how recklessly he played in 2023, to only playing in 13 big-league games last season, and then not even getting a September callup.

Yet, he is still on the 40-man roster despite general manager Chris Getz not giving Colas a ringing endorsement during the Winter Meetings.

Colas is no longer considered a young prospect since he is 26. He does have one minor-league option left, but it still does not make sense to keep him around, given the advocates for him in the organization are gone, and the team is going with veterans Austin Slater and Mike Tauchman in right.

Miguel Vargas

He was the crown jewel in the return of what is trending toward an ill-fated three-team deal Getz made at last year's trade deadline, where he sent pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham to St. Louis and pitcher Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Vargas was terrible once he came to the White Sox. He struggled to hit velocity, and possibly, he struggled to go from the best team in baseball to the worst.

He looked shellshocked most of the time after coming over from the Dodgers.

Vargas is still 25 and a headliner in a major trade, so he is going to be given another shot to live up to his immense potential.

However, the Sox do have options at third base if he does not work out. Bryan Ramos is still considered a top-30 prospect for the Sox. The team did sign veteran Josh Rojas, and third base is his best fielding position.

Vargas has to figure out how to hit heat or otherwise, he is never going to reach his immense potential.