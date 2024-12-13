Grading the 2024 Chicago White Sox Winter Meetings acquisitions

After a year that brought out the worst in the Chicago White Sox both on and off the field, Getz is beginning to turn these unlovable losers into a team worth getting behind.

General manager Chris Getz is slowly starting to look like he deserves his job, as this offseason has consisted of several promising moves.

What started with the Sox hiring Will Venable as the next manager has now devolved into the Sox leaving winter meetings on a positive note. While they didn’t spend nearly as much as the Mets or Dodgers, Chicago stayed active and brought in five new players with bright futures.

Here are the grades of each player the Sox acquired during the 2024 MLB winter meetings...

Mike Tauchman

Palatine native, free agent outfielder Tauchman is coming to the Southside. In his last two years with the Cubs, he batted .250/.360/.372 with 15 home runs.

Outside of two years, his seven-year career hasn’t been impressive on offense. On defense, however, things are different. In 2019 he turned the fourth most double plays as a left fielder in the league and ranked No. 8 in defensive WAR, and in 2020 he ranked No. 1 in the league in outfield fielding percentage.

His experience at every outfield position adds further value to the Sox, who had some truly embarrassing viral moments in the outfield this year.

Tauchman is arguably the biggest MLB player the Sox have signed this offseason. While he’s not Juan Soto or Mookie Betts, he’s an upgrade over Dominic Fletcher and brings experience to a rather immature team.

He doesn’t need to win a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger Award to add value. And if history has proven anything, the Sox have always had luck poaching players from the Cubs.

Grade: B-