5 reasons to stop comparing the 2025 White Sox to last year's historically awful team

The Chicago White Sox are currently 17-35, which is just two victories better than they were in 2024. Last year's squad started the season 15-35, which does not bode well for Chicago's odds of winning more games in 2025.

It would be nice for the White Sox to avoid another record-breaking losing season. But at this point, nobody can be surprised if they wind up with a similar record to last year.

A lot of the frugal offseason moves made are not working out. The bullpen is still blowing leads just like the relief corps did last season. The offense is still well below average with little power.

However, that is where the comparisons need to stop.

While we shall never forget how the White Sox cratered and decayed into the worst MLB team in the modern era, it is time to move forward.

There are five reasons to stop comparing the 2025 White Sox to the 2024 group.

1) As long as this year's team does not embark on a 14-game losing streak, this group will start to distance itself record-wise.

White the 2024 Sox started similarly to the 2025 Sox with a 15-35 record, last year's White Sox immediately followed that up with a franchise-record-setting losing streak. The Sox lost 14 straight games from May 22nd to June 9th and ended up 15-48.

That feels unlikely for this year's team. The Sox are 10-12 in May and have won four different series' this month alone.

2) the 2024 Sox won seven combined games between July and August.

The 2024 team was so bad that it broke the longest losing streak in franchise history. They lost an astonishing 21 straight games, which also tied the American League record.

The White Sox won seven games in total during the dog days of July and August, with three victories coming in July.

Keep in mind, the White Sox did not reach that low point by trading significant pieces at the trade deadline, either. Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong, Michael Kopech, and Tanner Banks were all on the team in July.

By improving the win totals in July and August, the Sox should avoid finishing with another historic losing record.

I don't think that level of misery is possible given the quality starting pitching Chicago has had this season.