6 Chicago White Sox prospects who will likely make the MLB Debut this season

Tim Elko just keeps hitting and could be a viable bat off the bench.

Elko never gets listed among the White Sox's top 30 prospects. He is an older prospect at 26 and is a former 10th-round pick, so that might have something to do with it.

However, all the first baseman has ever done since entering the Sox organization is hit.

He had a .289/.346/.439 slash line last season between Double-A and Triple-A. He also has 52 home runs in four seasons in the minors.

Elko is also off to a good start with three hits, four walks, and a home run.

Tim Elko just in time!!



Knights back in front 5-4! pic.twitter.com/JW6aRbmTLC — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) March 30, 2025

The Sox lineup could use some power, and he could be an option to provide some. Also, if Andrew Vaughn somehow produces decent numbers before the trade deadline, Elko could finish out the season as the starting first baseman if Vaughn is dealt.

Grant Taylor could be pitching out of the bullpen at some point this season.

It is just a matter of time before Taylor cracks every prospect publication's top 100. He likely would already be there had he not suffered a lat injury that limited his appearances last season.

He was throwing some serious heat during spring training. The team's pitching director, Brian Bannister thinks Taylor could be up this season in a relief role.

However, the goal is to develop the team's No. 7 prospect into a starter. That is one reason he will start the season at Double-A Birmingham along with the team's two top pitching prospects, Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith.

The hope is that veterans like Penn Murfee and Cam Booser pitch well enough to be flipped at the trade deadline. If that happens and Taylor is humming along in the minors, it might make sense to break him into the big leagues coming out of the bullpen.