The Chicago White Sox have an abundance of pitching prospects in their system that could all make an appearance this season, with left-handers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith leading the way.

One of those pitching prospects who could be the first to debut this year is the White Sox's No. 7 overall prospect, Grant Taylor.

Taylor had been great this spring and was recently reassigned to minor-league camp, where he can get more reps in the starting rotation.

Taylor has the stuff to be up with the club this season. It is only furthered backed by recent comments made by the White Sox de-facto pitching director Brian Bannister indicating Taylor will be up soon.

Bannister's comments could signal what’s in store for Taylor.

Bannister told MLB.com's White Sox beat reporter Scott Merkin they’ll build Taylor up appropriately so he can help the Sox when it’s time.

Bannister on Grant Taylor: "Build him up appropriately and then admit there's versatility to how he can contribute at the Major League level. I think he could be one of the best leverage arms in all of baseball, honestly ... — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 20, 2025

Bannister also talked about Taylor’s stuff and how he was impressed with his one outing where he struck out six in two innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

More Bannister on Taylor: "Grant has the skill set where he could do a number of things. There's not many pitchers in baseball--he was out here throwing 101 mph earlier in spring, he struck out six in two innings against the Dodgers against a lot of top-100 prospects." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 20, 2025

Bannister's comments indicate that Taylor could be up with the Sox sooner rather than later. When he does join the club, it is trending toward being a high-leverage option out of the bullpen.

Taylor is an impressive prospect

Selected by the White Sox with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft, Taylor has a commanding presence on the mound. Having that presence on the mound commands an arsenal capable of attacking big-league hitters, which Taylor has.

Taylor is a pitcher with a five-pitch mix that features a four-seam fastball, a curveball, a slider, a cutter, and a changeup. Taylor’s four-seam and cutter are considered ‘plus pitches’, with them both receiving grades of 60/80.

Taylor’s slider and curveball are graded as being above average at 55/80, and his changeup is still a work in progress at 40/80.

A nice option for high-leverage spots.

Taylor could be a solid option for the sixth, seventh, or eighth innings if he’s called up this season, as that’s a need for the Sox.

Taylor has the stuff to be successful in that role, as his fastball can reach triple-digits.

The current options for the White Sox in the backend of the pen for this season will likely be Justin Anderson, Fraser Ellard, Gus Varland, and Mike Clevinger, who will get the first reps at the closer role.

Throwing Taylor into the mix would give the backend a boost in stuff alone, as those guys don’t command the velocity he has.

A bode of confidence from an old teammate, Paul Skenes

What also helps Taylor in his dreams of making the Major Leagues is having the confidence of his former LSU teammate and the reigning National League Rookie of the Year winner.

Taylor shared with Merkin that the two talk all the time, and Skenes keeps telling Taylor he will be up soon.

“I’ll talk to him, and he’ll tell me different stuff that he notices throughout the league, and he’s like, ‘You can be here very soon, dude,’” Taylor said during a recent Zoom. “He’ll tell me basically from what he saw when we were kind of going after it with each other, he’s super confident in me -- and then seeing him do all the stuff and him being super confident believing in himself at the highest of the highest levels …He was one of the best in the league this year. It’s pretty cool for one of my really, really good buddies to believe I can be right up there with him, and he’s at the top of the league.”

This confidence from one of the best young pitchers in the league should help Taylor be successful this season and reach the big leagues.

Taylor was with the White Sox Single-A affiliate last season, where he had success before his season was cut short due to a lat injury. He was able to return and pitch in the Arizona Fall League where recorded 13 strikeouts in 7.2 innings.

This season will likely see Taylor start the year in Double-A, where if he does have success he could make the jump right to the big leagues.

The White Sox need to develop Taylor’s full potential

It’s a welcome site to see that the White Sox are becoming a pitching factory with the amount of pitching prospects they have.

It’s also good to see that the White Sox don’t want to rush any of their developments and take their time and get them to the point where they’re ready.

Taylor has the ceiling to be the top of the rotation arm and be a No. 2 or No. 3, with his floor being a solid bullpen piece.