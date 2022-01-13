6 free-agent starting pitchers the Chicago White Sox should pursue

Hopefully, Austin Slater will not be the Chicago White Sox's top free-agent signing.

It was bad enough that Slater said the team told him he was their top free-agent target. It would be really bad if the Sox do not make any other free-agent moves, even if they are minor.

The White Sox do not plan to be heavy spenders this offseason. It is one of many reasons why the team will likely trade ace Garrett Crochet since he is one of the few assets the team has to add impactful players (even if they will be prospects).

That motivation to trade Crochet is likely why general manager Chris Getz would like to sign another starting pitcher in free agency.

Otherwise, it does not make sense to add a veteran arm, as it would clog the developmental runway for young, talented arms such as Drew Thorpe and Sean Burke. You can already pencil in Jonathan Cannon and Davis Martin into the rotation. You would like to see Thorpe and Burke get a spot in the 2025 rotation.

The Sox should also give top-10 prospect Ky Bush another crack at landing a rotation spot since he got a cup of coffee with the team this past season. Plus, he is a big left-handed pitcher that the club likes. Also, other top-10 prospects such as Jairo Iriate and Mason Adams knocking on the big-league door.

Adding a veteran could take away precious developmental innings, much like having Chris Flexen, Brad Keller, and Mike Clevinger did last season.

However, if you do not have Crochet taking the ball every fifth day, it cannot hurt to have a veteran in the rotation to help tutor the young arms. Also, it would make sense to have a potential trade chip at next year's trade deadline.

That is why if the Sox are going to sign a veteran starter, it has to be another Erick Fedde-like move and not of the Chris Flexen variety.

Here are six starting pitching options the Sox should pursue in free agency...

Jose Quintana

He is the one consensus top-50 free agent that most outlets have tied to the White Sox. A reunion with the team's former No. 2 pitcher last decade makes sense since he is still productive. Plus, he is a lefty that can eat innings if Crochet is dealt.

He did have a 3.75 ERA last season, but that might have been because of a good defense behind him since he had 4.56 FIP for the New York Mets this season.

Spotrac.com projects he will get a two-year deal for $8 million per season.