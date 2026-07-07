Absurd AL Wild Card standings could throw wrench in White Sox trade deadline plans

The 2026 MLB draft is just four days away, and for MLB teams, the conclusion of the draft will shift the focus to the trade deadline at the end of the month. With more than half the MLB schedule in the books, many teams have an idea of their direction for the 2026 season. Teams looking to buy have a pretty good idea of their biggest needs, and the White Sox are no exception. With an offense ranking in the top ten in baseball and a pitching staff that’s been inconsistent, reliable arms should be at the top of the wish list. But a quick glance at the American League standings will reveal a potential problem with the White Sox desire to add pitching.

Entering Tuesday’s game action, the White Sox lead the American League Central by one game over the Guardians at 47-42. The White Sox, despite being just five games over .500, have the third-best record in the American League. The Rays currently lead the AL East with the American League’s top record, and the Yankees are a couple games behind occupying the top wild card spot. The Mariners hold the top spot in the AL West at just 47-44, and Cleveland’s equal record puts them in the second wild card slot. The final playoff spot is currently held by the 45-45 Texas Rangers. A .500 record is not normally enough to make the playoffs, but the Rangers would if the season ended today.

American League parity will likely turn deadline sellers into buyers

The rest of the American League standings are crowded. The Astros and Twins are 1.5 games behind the Rangers, with Toronto, Baltimore, Sacramento, Boston, and Detroit also within five games of a playoff spot. The only two American League teams more than five games back of the Wild Card are the Royals and Angels. Several of these teams, like Boston, Houston, Detroit, Baltimore, and Toronto, entered the season with aspirations of competing for a World Series and have underperformed expectations. Because of the initial expectations, these teams may be more hesitant to sell players if they’re hanging around the playoff race, and may instead look to buy.

We are four weeks away from MLB's August 3 trade deadline ⏳@kileymcd and @JeffPassan walk through the big names teams could be targeting ⬇️ https://t.co/FrvuME4DNe — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2026

If several under .500 teams are buyers instead of sellers, it’s going to result in a market that’s lacking impact talent. The players who are available will have many teams interested in trading for them, making the cost to acquire any upgrades expensive. Previous reports have speculated that the White Sox will not be willing to include any top prospects in trades to acquire pitching, meaning they may not be willing to pay what it’s going to cost to outbid some other teams.

If the White Sox aren’t able to convert on any significant deals, they’ll likely rely on internal solutions to provide innings down the stretch. Moving righty Tanner McDougal to the bullpen could be a way to add an electric arm to an area of need. The healthy return of Shane Smith, Hagen Smith, Mason Adams, and Drew Thorpe could be a way to get additional starting rotation options added to the mix, though the team could definitely use a couple veterans with playoff experience.

While the parity in the American League has helped put the White Sox in an excellent position to make the playoffs, it may disrupt how aggressive they can be at the upcoming trade deadline. The standings will be worth keeping an eye on as the calendar moves closer to August 3rd.