Is adding Michael A. Taylor a clue the Chicago White Sox could be trading Luis Robert Jr. soon?

The Chicago White Sox have officially announced Michael A. Taylor has joined the club.

The kicker is Taylor's signing is a major-league deal whereas most of the team's signings this offseason has been minor-league deals with an invite to camp.

However, his big-league deal is in alignment with the contracts the front office has handed. This means it is for one year and it is on the cheap.

He will get a one-year contract for just a tick under $2 million with performance bonuses. Pitcher Jesse Scholtens has been moved to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.95-million contract with veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor.



To make room for Taylor on the 40-man roster, the White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens on the 60-day injured list. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 12, 2025

Taylor is an elite defensive centerfielder. So, it is not crazy to think this could be a precursor to the Sox trading All-Star Luis Robert Jr. before Opening Day.

However, SoxMachine.com's White Sox beat reporter James Fegan is reporting this move is depth signing.

White Sox view Michael A. Taylor addition as a way to preserve Luis Robert Jr. legs with a well-rated defender while keeping him in the lineup. Obviously would provide a credible CF if/when Robert moves, but nothing is imminent. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) February 11, 2025

White Sox general manager Chris Getz did say during the offseason that the team does want to limit Robert Jr's workload in center to increase his chances of staying healthy. Getz mentioned that there is a chance Robert Jr. can play corner outfield more and DH on some days.

While Taylor is terrible at the plate--he has a career .235 average and hit just .193 last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates--his fielding is elite.

He won a Gold Glove in 2021 when he was with the Kansas City Royals. He had 12 defensive runs saved in center last season and 11 outs above average.

Over the past nine seasons, he has had 78 DRS and 68 OAA, so basically, he catches everything.

Still, if he is the solution to replace Robert Jr. in the lineup if there is a trade, then he will fail at least the plate. Taylor strikes out a ton and his on-base percentage is below .300.

You can tell he was signed with the thinking he would be a late-inning replacement even if LRJ is traded because Taylor does not fit into the offseason strategy of adding players with good on-base percentages.

At least, he can provide help in making sure the bullpen does not blow leads late since he can come in and replace Andrew Benintendi's weak arm and fielding in left.

The Sox could always insert him at center late in the game, move Robert Jr. to right field, and the platoon of Mike Tauchman and Austin Slater to left field depending on who is playing that day. Both Tauchman and Slater are much better fielders than Benintendi.

What this likely means when it comes to a player's future is Dominic Fletcher is not making the Opening Day roster. He still has a minor-league option left and Getz was not exactly giving him praise at the Winter Meetings.

Still, do not underestimate the front office not trusting Robert Jr. to stay healthy and rebuild his trade value.

Despite a high asking price, ESPN's Jeff Passan did recently mention the Sox are still willing to listen to offers (subscription required to access content linked).

The logic sort of makes sense in that if Robert Jr. has another major injury or struggles at the plate in 2025, then the team is likely paying him his $2 million buyout. In that case, they lose him for nothing much like the Sox just did with Yoan Moncada when they paid him $5 million to go away after a career riddled with injuries.

Still, the league has made it clear to Getz, that no team is going to pay the price of two top-five prospects for a player who has only stayed healthy, and produced in, for one season.

Face it, Luis Robert Jr. is talented, but he is also a one-hit wonder right now. The better play is to keep him, have him rebuild his trade value with a strong first half, and move him at the deadline.

Having Taylor on the roster just helps the White Sox have a shot of keeping Robert Jr. healthy to have that gamble pay off.