Angels fans are learning the Yoán Moncada reality that White Sox fans already know

Third baseman Yoán Moncada signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels in the offseason after eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

While the White Sox completely tore down their once competitive core, the Angels built around 33-year-old Mike Trout, taking fliers on talented but flawed veterans with hopes of piecing together a winning club.

There has never been any doubt about Moncada's talent. He was the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball at one point. As a 24-year-old, he hit .315 with 25 home runs and an OPS of .915 for the South Siders.

Things never worked out in Chicago, largely due to injuries keeping Moncada sidelined or limiting his abilities when he was on the field. Moncada being so prone to injuries will always keep him from living up to the hype he once had as a 22-year-old Cuban prospect.

That's a reality that White Sox fans already know and Angels fans are being forced to accept in 2025.

Moncada is being held back by injuries again

In 30 games for the Angels this season, Moncada has been really productive as the starting third baseman. He has an OPS of .841 with six home runs in 97 at-bats on the year. His current OPS+ is 135, that's the second highest mark of his career.

Moncada has been showing off his aesthetic swing and launching balls into the night sky for the Angels...But he keeps getting held back by injuries.

MONCADA MANIA IN FULL EFFECT 💥 pic.twitter.com/MlEvqp2QYu — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 21, 2025

Moncada was placed on the Injured List with a thumb sprain after appearing in eight games. He missed almost an entire month, being held out from April 10-May 6 before returning.

Upon his return, Moncada made his presence known. He had six home runs and a .903 OPS in the month of May.

For a while, it was looking like the Angels has unlocked the version of Moncada that White Sox fans fell in love with back in 2019. But then it was back to reality...another IL stint for right knee inflammation on June 2.

“Once his time is up on the (IL), he should be back,” said Angels manager Ron Washington. “Right now we’re getting him slowly ramped back up into activities.”

The Angels expect Moncada to return this weekend when he is eligible to be reinstated. But as White Sox fans know, that doesn't mean he is going to be playing at 100 percent.

It was very common for White Sox fans to see Moncada have a hot streak where he was playing like a superstar, only to be sidelined by an injury and lose his timing at the plate or athleticism after returning. It felt like every time Moncada was playing well, a new injury would slow down his momentum. That was the story of his final few seasons in Chicago.

Angels fans are going to have to learn this lesson the hard way. A player like Moncada will break your heart. If he could stay healthy, he'd be the superstar he was projected to be. But the reality is that injuries will always come for him. Considering what Angels fans have witnessed with Mike Trout in recent seasons, it's only going to be more frustrating and familiar.