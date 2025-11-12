Beloved White Sox coach won't be back in 2026 after leaving for division rival

As MLB teams begin to fill their coaching staffs for the 2026 season, the picture for the White Sox has become a bit more blurry. White Sox coach Grady Sizemore has been with the team for two years, and all indications were he’d be returning for a third season. The team announced the departure of pitching coach Ethan Katz and hitting coach Marcus Thames, but indicated that Sizemore would be offered a role within the organization. Thames has since taken a job with the division-rival Royals, and in a surprising twist, Sizemore will also be departing to take a job with an AL Central foe. The Minnesota Twins are expected to hire Sizemore as their first base coach, ending his tenure in Chicago after two years.

Sizemore, 43, had a very successful career as a player, making three all-star games and winning two Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger in ten big league seasons. Following his playing career, Sizemore spent a few years away from the game before joining the Diamondbacks front office as an intern in 2023. When White Sox Assistant GM Josh Barfield left Arizona to come to Chicago, Sizemore followed and was named to the White Sox staff. By the end of his first season, Sizemore had become the interim Manager after the firing of Pedro Grifol.

Sizemore was loved by players and coaches during his time as manager

Although the team went 13-32 with Sizemore at the helm, the team showed a new energy and fight that wasn’t present for the first part of the season. Sizemore was well-liked by the players and coaches he worked with. White Sox third base coach Justin Jirschele said the following about Sizemore back in 2024:

“Grady has been unbelievably awesome to work under” Jirschele said. “He enables us to go out and do our jobs every single day and makes you comfortable in each area in whatever we have that day and that week”

Following the 2024 season, Sizemore interviewed for the managerial role that was ultimately given to Will Venable. Sizemore ultimately remained on the staff as the team’s Offensive Coordinator for the 2025 season. The expectation was that Sizemore would remain on the staff in 2026 in a different role, but instead he will head to the Twins, and the White Sox will have large shoes to fill. Sizemore leaving the organization is bad enough, but the fact that he’s joining the Twins is a double blow to the White Sox and their fans. The White Sox will play the Twins 13 times in 2026, so both sides will have ample opportunity for revenge. The White Sox have yet to announce their full coaching staff, so it’s unclear who will replace Sizemore at this time, but the staff should be finalized before too long.

It's likely that we haven't seen the last of Sizemore managing a big league team. He's garnered enough respect around the league that it feels like his next managerial opportunity is only a matter of time.