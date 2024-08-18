Should the Chicago White Sox consider Grady Sizemore to be the manager next season?
By Todd Welter
Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz wants to look outside the organization for the team's next manager.
However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that if things go well over the last six weeks of the season, interim manager Grady Sizemore will receive consideration for the job permanently.
The Sox are playing better baseball since Sizemore took over on an interim basis.
The decision to move on from Pedro Grifol may have taken too long to salvage anything out of this season, but outside of two games during the infant stages of Sizemore's managerial tenure, the Sox have been competitive.
The club even played its best game last Monday in handing Sizemore's first career victory as interim skipper with a thumping of the New York Yankees.
The players seem to like that Sizemore is a former big leaguer. Being someone who has dealt with highs and lows at the big-league level instead of the minors commands respect. Plus, it sounds like he can convey a vision of how to play good baseball, unlike his predecessor.
Sizemore should be a fall back option only.
Miami Marlins skipper Skip Schumaker will be a free agent after the season and is reported to be the team's top target. Shadow GM Tony La Russa does have a connection to him, so there is a belief the Sox have a chance of getting him to not laugh at the idea of leaving one dysfunctional franchise for another.
The Sox will not be the only team that will be pursuing Schumaker. This franchise rarely wins a bidding war, so the chances of him managing on the Southside should be considered slim.
Terry Francona would be a dream considering his Hall of Fame resume and being a former minor league manager for the franchise. If his health allows him to return, it is doubtful he would be interested in managing a team destined for more losing.
If Getz has a small list like that and they say no, then Sizemore makes sense as the backup plan.
Since he is getting a head start on the search, he should be casting a wide net. Interviews are free, so it is a decision he should not rush into. The pool should be larger than Schumaker or the competition he faced to get the GM job--which was none.
Getz should be collecting as much intel on candidates as possible. He should be using this time to talk with as many of his peers as possible to get feedback on any possible managerial candidate.
This organization needs fresh ideas on how to become a winning organization. That is why going outside the franchise for the next manager is the best path forward. Unless Sizemore gets this team to win six weeks' worth of games.