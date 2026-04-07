Brooks Baldwin’s injury update is the worst case scenario for White Sox fans

The injury bug has bitten the White Sox early in the 2026 season. It all started during the World Baseball Classic, when starting catcher Kyle Teel pulled up rounding first base and was diagnosed with a hamstring strain. Righty Mike Vasil went down with Tommy John surgery shortly after, and White Sox outfielder Brooks Baldwin was held out for the final few weeks of spring training with a mysterious elbow injury. White Sox fans finally got an update and timeline on Baldwin’s injury this week, and unfortunately, it wasn’t the news they wanted.

Brooks Baldwin had an internal brace procedure on his right elbow. He’s out for the season — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 7, 2026

Baldwin, 25, made his big league debut for the 2024 White Sox, where he posted a .566 OPS in 33 games. He made the big league roster in 2025 and turned in a season with substantial improvement. His .697 OPS isn’t going to break any records, but Baldwin’s .793 OPS from July 1st to the end of the season looked the part of a big league contributor. Baldwin’s positional versatility and strong numbers in the second half were expected to land him a significant role on the 2026 club, but he’ll instead spend the season recovering from surgery. This internal brace surgery isn't quite the same as Tommy John, and the recover time isn't quite as long, but Baldwin will not play again in 2026. He is expected to be ready for spring training 2027.

Baldwin's prognosis makes a thin outfield even thinner

It’s brutal news for Baldwin, who had a real chance to establish himself as a piece of the White Sox future this season, and also for the White Sox, who continue to get thinner in their already-thin outfield. Outfielder Everson Pereira was placed on the injured list with an ankle sprain earlier this week after an awkward encounter with the right field wall in Miami. Austin Hays came up limping on a fly ball during Monday’s game against the Orioles, and he’s also heading to the injured list, leaving the White Sox with a skeleton crew in the outfield. Unfortunately, the reinforcements the White Sox hoped for with Baldwin’s return won’t be coming anytime soon. The White Sox will miss his bat in the lineup, but also his versatility that gives the team flexibility all over the diamond.

For now, I expect to see a heavy dose of Luisangel Acuna, Tristan Peters, Derek Hill, and Dustin Harris in the White Sox outfield, with Lenyn Sosa and Tanner Murray serving as the primary reinforcements on the infield. Sam Antonacci may get a shot at the primarily utility role before the month is up, but I’d expect the White Sox to wait at least another week to surpass the April 14th service time deadline.

White Sox fans will be hoping for a speedy recovery for Baldwin, who brings value to the team in several different ways. The White Sox certainly won’t be the same without him on the field.