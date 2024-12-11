Chicago White Sox get an excellent return of prospects from the Boston Red Sox for Garrett Crochet

The Chicago White Sox got a good return for Garrett Crochet. However, time will tell if this deal will work out in the franchise's favor.

The Sox have traded a pitcher they drafted and developed into a stud because it was the only way the team could get more potential stud players into their organization.

White Sox will reportedly acquire catcher Kyle Teel (@MLBPipeline's No. 25 overall), outfielder Braden Montgomery (@MLBPipeline's No. 54 overall), infielder Chase Meidroth and RHP Wikelman Gonzalez from the Red Sox, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/rddAUeB40p — MLB (@MLB) December 11, 2024

It is just sad that the organization is so far away from being competitive that it had to trade its best player to get a crack at more good players. It would be nice for the owner to be willing to spend money to bring in more premium talent to make up for years of the organization's ability to draft and develop quality players.

Instead, the owner scoffs at the notion of paying the going rate, which is $100 million or more. Therefore, another star player has to go out the door.

You are excused to feel apathetic and not excited at all because who knows if the return of prospects will turn into superstars like some are projected to be. If they do develop, it always feels like it is just a matter of time before they leave the Southside.

All that aside, general manager Chris Getz did very well in this trade.

He gets two of Boston's most recent first-round picks. Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery are among MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects.

White Sox are getting Red Sox the last two first round picks with Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery.



Teel has the makings of a starting catcher with 50 grades defensively and contact.



Montgomery has lots of potential. Switch hitter but stronger from left side. Strong arm for RF — Josh Nelson - Sox Machine (@soxmachine_josh) December 11, 2024

The Sox also now have two of the 10 best-catching prospects in all of baseball.

Even though the Sox have Edgar Quero in their system and Korey Lee already projects to be the backup catcher through the rest of the decade, you can never have enough catchers.

Sox now have two top catching prospects in Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero. Chris Getz said "catching is gold in this game right now" and stated belief that both can be big league catchers for Sox. We'll see if it plays out that way. Teel played other positions in college. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) December 11, 2024

The power profile of most catchers translates well to positional versatility. So if Quero and Teel prove they can both hit big-league pitching, move one to first base, left field, or DH.

Teel is 22 and had a .288 average and a .819 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A ball last season. He had a .852 OPS in 84 games at Double-A, along with 11 home runs.

Montgomery was a player the White Sox were considering taking with the No. 5 overall pick. The Sox instead went with pitcher Hagen Smith in a selection that felt like the team was looking for Crochet's replacement. The other likely reason the Sox passed on Montgomery is he suffered a broken ankle during Texas A&M's Super Regional game.

Montgomery said a month after the injury that he was starting to feel great and be able to tackle the rehab process. The hope is he recovers in time by spring training to start playing ball again.

When he does play, he has the potential to be special.

He hit .322 with 27 home runs at Texas A&M last season. He might finally be the Sox answer in right field. The organization has been looking for a long-term solution there since Jermaine Dye retired in 2009. In 2025, fans will have to settle for a Mike Tauchman and Austin Slater platoon.

Chase Meidroth is a Moneyball throwback in that he is an on-base machine. He was the Red Sox's 11th-ranked prospect who possesses a career .425 on-base percentage in three minor-league seasons. He had a .437 OBP with a .837 OPS at Triple-A last season.

The only downside is the scouting report says he is not very fast on the basepaths and his lack of range means he will have to play second base. Hey, the White Sox have been looking for a long-term solution there ever since Ray Durham left the Southside in 2002.

Wikelman Gonzalez had a 4.73 ERA in 83.2 innings at Double-A, along with 92 strikeouts. He did have a 168 K's last season between High A and Double-A. His fastball can top out at 97mph.

The hope is in the recent version of Chicago trading an ace pitcher to Boston; the return works out better for the White Sox.

Boston won the 2016 Winter Meetings deal when Chris Sale was sent to Fenway, and the Sox got Yoan Moncada and Micheal Kopech back, plus a couple of other prospects who never made it to the bigs.

Sale helped the Red Sox win a World Series. The White Sox got one division title and two playoff wins with Moncada and Kopech on the roster.

Moncada and Kopech's injuries and inconsistency came to represent how the team's competitive window abruptly slammed shut. Now both are gone, with Kopech finally realizing his dominant potential in Los Angeles with the Dodgers (and winning a championship).

Hopefully, these four prospects avoid the same injury fate. Also, the hope is none of them turn out to be head cases like Kopech was known to be.

At least for now, it looks like GM Chris Getz met the moment and got a return that can help move the team in a positive direction.