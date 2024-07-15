What are the Chicago White Sox getting in their first-round pick, pitcher Hagen Smith?
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox stuck to their strength and added another talented arm to their already deep pitching prospect pool.
The Sox selected Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith with the fifth pick in the first round.
Taking Smith is a bit of a surprise considering the White Sox were closely tied to Florida slugger Jac Caglianone or prep shortstop Konnor Griffin.
Plus, the White Sox farm system needs more impact bats and was able to get one who projects to be just that with the No. 5 overall pick.
Amateur scouting director Mike Shirley likes big left-handed flamethrowers. Smith fits that description with his six-foot, three-inch frame. He also likes southpaws who throw from the three-quarter slot angle and Smith also delivers the ball that way.
Smith can flat-out throw heat as his fastball can top at 100mph. He set the Razorbacks' career strikeout record with 360 K's. His slider is also considered a plus pitch.
Smith also features a splitter that gives him the potential to be a frontline starter.
He was MLB Pipeline's fifth-best prospect in the draft and top pitching prospect. ESPN's draft expert Kiley McDaniel ranked him as the fourth-best prospect and his top pitcher.
While it would have been ideal to get an impact bat, the Sox did grab arguably the best pitcher in the draft. A team can never have enough pitching.
The Sox already have Noah Schultz, a prep pitcher that Shirley took two years ago in the first round, along with other highly regarded prospects such as Jairo Iriate, Jake Eder, Ky Bush, and Mason Adams.
Since ownership does not like to spend money on pitching, having young talented arms on cheap deals is what this franchise needs.
Smith's fastball and slider give him a chance to get to the big leagues soon. He could follow the path laid out by Chris Sale and Garrett Crochet by starting out in the bullpen while working on third pitch to be great as a starter.
The only thing you have to wonder is that the Sox might have made this pick with trading Crochet in mind. Rumors are circulating that the team wants to move the All-Star pitcher before the trade deadline.
Smith would not immediately replace Crochet he has the potential to work out like Crochet around the time the Sox might be competitive again, like say 2027.
While the Sox need impact bats, the front office had to make sure the team came away with a stud player since they will need to be picking in the draft's top nine next year because of the new lottery rules. That is why there is no consolation to being this historically bad.
At least, the Sox gave themselves a chance to get an impact player with this selection of Smith and that accomplishes a huge goal.