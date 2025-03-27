The Chicago White Sox are headed toward a platoon at shortstop with one caveat

The Chicago White Sox made more roster moves earlier today as the team finalizes the initial 26-man roster.

The organization finally cut ties with Oscar Colás after the team claimed Greg Jones from the Colorado Rockies and optioned him to Charlotte.

Reliever Justin Anderson getting demoted to Triple-A was also an eye-catching move.

Finally, the White Sox added three players to their Opening Day roster in Brooks Baldwin, Nick Maton, and Travis Jankowski. Josh Rojas and Mike Tauchman will start their seasons on the injured list.

Brooks Baldwin, Travis Jankowski and Nick Maton made the Opening Day roster. Mike Tauchman and Josh Rojas start on the IL. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 26, 2025

Jankowski and Maton were both signed to minor-league deals and were non-roster invites to camp. Pitcher Mike Clevinger is the other non-roster invite to make the initial 26-man roster.

White Sox 2025 Opening Day roster:



C: Lee, Thaiss

IF: Vaughn, Sosa, Baldwin, Amaya, Maton, Vargas

OF: Robert Jr., Taylor, Slater, Jankowski, Benintendi

SP: Burke, Cannon, Martin, Perez, Smith

RP: Booser, Ellard, Eisert, Clevinger, Leasure, Murfee, B. Wilson, Vasil. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 26, 2025

The biggest takeaway from this Opening Day roster is what the team plans to do at shortstop.

A platoon situation seems to be emerging at shortstop.

The White Sox had one question mark remaining on who would be the primary shortstop, and Baldwin’s addition to the roster answers that question.

Also on the White Sox roster is Jacob Amaya, who is a solid defensive shortstop but hasn't put it together at the plate.

Brooks is a switch hitter, while Amaya is right-handed, so even though Baldwin's ability to switch hit is a manager's dream, Amaya could see time against lefties.

However, with the Sox trending to play their younger and more valuable prospects, Baldwin could win out over Amaya, even though two years separate them in age.

Baldwin should get the bulk of the reps at short.

Baldwin had a decent split in his numbers versus righties and lefties last season at Triple-A. Having a slash line of .295/.356/.438 with an OPS of .794 versus righties in 107 games, while slashing .290/.351/.370 with an OPS of .721 in 55 games when facing a lefty.

Baldwin's overall numbers between Charlotte and Birmingham were outstanding, hitting over .300 at both levels.

At Birmingham, he hit .322 with a .826 OPS, while at Charlotte, he had a .345 average and an eye-dropping 1.096 OPS, good enough for a .324 average and .851 OPS overall.

These numbers should help Baldwin be successful on top of his 33 games spent up in the big leagues last season, where he hit .211/.250/.316 in that span.

One caveat.

Baldwin and Amaya's playing time at shortstop does come with a caveat. If either Chase Meidroth or Colso Montgomery start to rake and find their stroke at Charlotte, it could force the White Sox to make a move.

Both Meidroth and Montgomery were in the running to be the starting shortstop on Opening Day.

However, Montgomery’s injuries and Meidroth's inability to hit this spring led to them starting the season in the minors and not in Chicago.

Ultimately, the job at short is Amaya’s and Baldwin's to lose.

If Montgomery or Meidroth end up coming up and forcing them off, Baldwin has the versatility to play second base and first base, while Amaya is primarily a middle infielder.

Hopefully, Baldwin can take the job run with it and find his footing in the big leagues.