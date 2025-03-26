Turns out Justin Anderson will not be the Chicago White Sox closer

The thought was that when the Chicago White Sox tendered Justin Anderson a contract in the offseason, he would likely be the team's closer.

After a terrible spring training, he did not even make the Opening Day 26-man roster.

The White Sox demoted Anderson to Triple-A Charlotte as the team continues to cut down the roster to down to 26 before Opening Day tomorrow.

Anderson had a 10.50 ERA in six spring training innings. He returned to the big leagues last season after being out of the majors since 2019.

He was part of a bullpen group that blew 37 saves last season when he had a 4.39 ERA, 32 walks, and 57 strikeouts.

He was not projected to have a much better season according to FanGraphs ZiPS projections. It was an interesting thought when Anderson becoming the closer this season was brought up.

In low-leverage situations last season, hitters had a .214/.328/.388 slash line against Anderson compared to a .255/.369/.327 slash line in high-leverage situations.

Hitters had a .284/.380/.358 slash line against him with runners in scoring position. He does not scream a guy capable of handling the no margin for error closer role.

Low-leverage situations, Anderson is fine in. However, the White Sox have Mike Vasil now on the roster to fill that role.

He is still technically considered a Rule 5 pick even though he was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies and then traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, who waived him at the end of camp.

The Sox claimed him, and since Vasil has never been offered back to the New York Mets, the White Sox must keep him on the roster.

The plan is to stash him in the bullpen. Therefore, low-leverage situations are likely where he will get work unless the team needs a spot starter.

Mike Clevinger was talking like he was going to be the closer in spring training. However, manager Will Venable has not committed to naming an official closer.

He prefers to go new school and use his best relievers when the most important outs are needed. Those outs do not always come in the ninth inning.

Clevinger still needs to officially be added to the 40-man roster as he is on a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite, but he did pitch well enough to earn a spot.

James Karinchak also has some brief closer experience from his days in Cleveland. A poor spring training means he, too, is headed to Charlotte as he accepted staying in the organization after signing a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

As of this being posted, the Sox have lefties Cam Booser, Fraser Ellard, Tyler Gilbert, and Bradon Eisert making the bullpen along with righties Penn Murfee and Jordan Leasure. Clevinger would the other righty once he gets officially added to the roster.

However, the Sox brass have said they are running up announcing the initial 26-man roster right up until the deadline tomorrow.