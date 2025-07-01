The minor offseason trade that may come back to bite Chris Getz and the White Sox

Coming off a franchise record 121 losses in 2024, the Chicago White Sox entered the offseason with needs all over the field. Among the many needs, the White Sox seemed to be a bit short on left-handed relief options.

With a few intriguing young arms in the bullpen, GM Chris Getz was looking for a few more controllable arms to provide stability. Contrary to Rick Hahn’s approach of investing financially in the pen, Chris Getz took the more conservative approach and opted to look at the trade market.

The White Sox completed offseason trades for Cam Booser and Tyler Gilbert, a pair of over-30 lefties with multiple years of club control. For Gilbert, it was cash considerations headed to Philadelphia. But in exchange for Booser, the White Sox sent RHP Yhoiker Fajardo to Boston.

Yhoiker Fajardo is an 18 year-old righty that was signed out of Venezuela in February of 2024. He made his White Sox organization debut in the same year, posting a 3.91 ERA over 13 starts in the Dominican Summer League.

White Sox may regret trading for Cam Booser

The White Sox moved Fajardo to get Booser, who finally made his Major League debut in 2024 at the age of 32 after a long battle with injuries and mental health troubles.

Booser was an effective bullpen option for the Red Sox in 2024, with a 3.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42.2 innings for Boston down the stretch. With solid numbers and a lethal fastball/slider combo, the White Sox hoped Booser would provide some back-end stability in their bullpen.

Booser came with six years of club control despite his age, which could either make him a valuable part of the Sox future, or an intriguing trade chip at the deadline.

Unfortunately, Booser has struggled to a 5.11 ERA in 24.2 innings this season. He has already allowed five home runs this year, matching his season total from 2024. To make matters worse, after blowing a lead and taking the loss in a recent game against the Cardinals, Booser was placed on the Injured List with a shoulder strain. The White Sox have yet to prove a timetable for his return.

Yhoiker Fajardo is looking good

Fajardo, meanwhile, was dominant in his first 6 games with the Red Sox organization. In 20.2 innings to start the season, he posted an ERA of 0.44 at the Florida Complex League level. Fajardo was then promoted to Low-A Salem.

An 18 year-old already playing in full-season ball stateside will garner some attention. Even though he has struggled in his first two starts in Salem, the fact that he’s earned his way to that level at 18 is an accomplishment in and of itself.

Fajardo could find himself climbing the Red Sox prospect rankings before long.

4.1 scoreless innings from Yhoiker Fajardo to lower his ERA to 0.44 in 20.2 FCL innings. 👊 pic.twitter.com/qim016PXhl — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) June 14, 2025

The jury is still out on whether Yhoiker Fajardo will ever have a successful Major League career, or whether Cam Booser will be able to turn his season around, but the early returns haven’t looked good for Chris Getz and the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to get Booser back soon and hope for a stronger second half. The Booser trade may have seemed like a minor trade at the time, but it could lead to some major regrets for Chicago's front office.