Chicago White Sox MLB The Show 25 ratings are out, and it is not very complimentary

With MLB The Show 25 set to officially release on March 18, and preorders opening this Friday, San Diego Studios has recently unveiled their player ratings for the latest installment of the game.

This makes it an ideal moment to break down how the White Sox players are rated and what it means for the team heading into the season.

Unfortunately for White Sox fans, the team’s ratings don’t look great at first glance, but they provide insight into how the roster stacks up heading into the season.

The @whitesox Top 7 are geared up to hose the competition in the #MLBTheShow 25 Ratings Reveal Special! pic.twitter.com/gCueNWHZcR — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 5, 2025

No Gold-Tier Players

The White Sox didn’t land a single gold-tier player in MLB The Show 25, leaving the roster without a high-impact player to anchor the team.

If the team were to trade Luis Robert Jr., their highest-rated player, the roster would become even more depleted from a ratings standpoint, making an already weak lineup even less competitive.

Without a standout, high-rated player, the team lacks a go-to option in online modes or Franchise Mode. This drop-off mirrors the real-life uncertainty surrounding the roster, making it a tough year for White Sox fans looking for impact players in the game.

The Sox have only seven players with an overall rating over 70.

Luis Robert Jr.'s rating is the highest at 77.

Luis Robert Jr. & Mike Tauchman go back-to-back! 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZEHSpt3cqe — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 3, 2025

Robert Jr. experienced one of the most significant rating drops among White Sox players, with his overall falling from 89 to 77 while also seeing a noticeable decline in key attributes.

His offensive attributes, particularly his power against right-handed pitchers, suffered a major hit, dropping from 90 last year to 75 this year. His contact against left-handed pitchers also declined from 92 to a lower mark, making him a less effective hitter overall.

Additionally, his fielding rating dropped from 79, and his overall defensive ratings have declined.

Durability and plate vision appear to be the primary reasons behind his drop-off, as concerns about his ability to maintain elite performance over a full season have grown. His plate vision likely took a hit due to his struggles at the plate last season, where he posted a .244 batting average.