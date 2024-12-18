Chicago White Sox News: Bryse Wilson gets a shot to crack starting rotation and Chuckie Robinson traded

Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz continues to make moves a week after dealing ace pitcher Garrett Crochet.

This time Getz has signed pitcher Bryse Wilson to a one-year deal with the chance to compete for a spot in the rotation.

Wilson had a 4.04 ERA in 104.2 IP for the Brewers last year mostly out the bullpen, but was sidelined with an oblique strain in early September and elected free agency when he was outrighted.

Wilson is not going to replace Crochet's production, but he could be a viable player to flip at the trade deadline, whether as a starter or a bullpen pitcher.

He has pitched in 143 games with 52 starts in seven seasons. Although his numbers support he is much better as a reliever.

Wilson has a 5.37 ERA as a starter with a 1.48 WHIP in 239.2 innings. As a reliever, he has a 3.57 ERA.

His career-best ERA of 2.58 came in 2023 when he pitched exclusively out of the Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen. Although, he may have gotten some help from Milwaukee's defense and luck on his sideas his FIP was 4.13.

Bryse pitched in 34 games in 2024, where he made nine starts. He posted a 4.04 ERA with a 5.09 FIP. He had a 4.57 ERA as a starter.

Wilson turns 27 in a few days, so maybe team pitching guru Brian Bannister can figure out a way to make him an effective starter. It would be nice to finally have the Sox take a pitcher who teams have given up on and turn him into an All-Star, sort of like how the Atlanta Braves turned former Sox bullpen arm Reynaldo Lopez into an ace.

At the very least, Wilson can help a pitching staff that blew 56 leads in 2024. Not all of that total was the bullpen blowing those leads, but the Sox pen did blow 37 save opportunities. If the bullpen could hold even just two leads, the White Sox would not break the record for most losses in a 162-game season.

Wilson mostly throws a cutter and sinker. He will mix in a four-seamer that averages just a tick under 94mph. He can also throw a curve and a change-up.

At $1.05 million, this is another prudent signing that in the best-case situation, allows the Sox to potential flip Wilson at the trade deadline for a solid prospect to potentially help the team in the long-run.

Someone had to go on the 40-man roster to create room and it meant the Sox trading backup catcher Chuckie Robinson.

The Sox moved him to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.

The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations.

It is a little ironic he goes to Los Angeles because he was getting replaced on the roster by the Angels' backup catcher last season, Matt Thaiss, who the Sox just got via the Chicago Cubs in a deal for cash.

Robinson did nothing remarkable in his time on the Southside other than being old-school with how he batted without batting gloves. At least, he produced better at the plate than Martin Maldonado but that is not saying much.

Get used to these minor moves since Getz declared even before the historically awful 2024 season ended that the heavy lifting of upgrading the roster would not be done via free agency. Signing Wilson is an indication of that.

However, Getz still plans on making a presentation to Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki. It is a long shot they win the bidding to get a pitcher compared to Paul Skenes, but there is nothing wrong with the franchise shooting its shot.