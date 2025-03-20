Chicago White Sox option a once-promising prospect to the minors leaving his career going nowhere

The Chicago White Sox made another trimming to their roster as they approach the start of the season.

The White Sox recently reassigned their top prospects, Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero, to Triple-A in the latest round of cuts.

Another White Sox prospect, Oscar Colás, was not lucky enough to make the team as Baseball reporter and BBWAA member Francys Romero reports, he had been optioned to Triple-A.

Oscar Colas didn’t make the White Sox’s Opening Day roster, per sources.



He’ll have to earn his way back from Triple-A. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 19, 2025

Colás optioned to the minors

2025 marks the second straight season that Colás starts his year in the minor leagues.

The 26-year-old Colás has appeared in 88 games for the White Sox but has not spent a full season with the club.

The plan was he would finally be the long-term solution in right field where the team has been trying to replace Jermaine Dye after he retired in 2009. However, his reckless style of play at the plate and in the field earned him a spot in former manager Pedro Grifol's doghouse and he was demoted to the minors in 2023.

Colás came up last season for the Sox and had respectable numbers in a brief cameo, hitting .273/.368/.273 for an OPS of .641.

Colás had better numbers at the big-league level than at Triple-A Charlotte, where he hit .246/.332/.401 for an OPS of .732 in 109 games.

Colás came into camp as one of the players on the fringes of the roster and was competing for a spot off the bench or to be the fourth outfielder. Colás had a good spring, where again he put up respectable numbers that should have put him in consideration to make the team. In nine games this spring, Colás hit .267/.313/.400 for an OPS of .713.

Why optioning Colás made sense

This move made sense for the White Sox, as Colás had no spot on the roster.

Primarily a right fielder, players like Mike Tauchman and Austin Slater are higher than Colás on the depth chart, which made him the odd man out.

Colás was also one of the White Sox players who still had options available, which is valuable for a front office at this time of the season, as it makes it easier to cut players.

No real plan for Colás

It feels like the White Sox don't have a real plan for Colás and it is starting to feel like he won't be a part of the future for the Sox.

This spring Colás was getting some work over at first base to add some versatility to his game, but nothing stuck.

It seems like the Sox are comfortable with keeping Colàs as a part of the taxi squad and don't see him as an everyday guy. The Sox want him to develop more power, given he's a corner outfielder, but how can he if he isn't afforded the opportunity at the big-league level?

If Colás destiny is to be a Quad-A player with the White Sox, they should consider trading him. Colás is still a young player and could net the Sox a decent prospect in return.

For now, if Colás wants to return and stay in the big leagues, he’ll have to prove it down at Triple-A.